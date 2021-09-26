Sam is now a Class 4 Hurricane

Hurricane SAM quickly intensified and is now a major Category 4 hurricane. At 5:00 pm, it was located 1655 km east / southeast of the North West Indies arc. If it could spare Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands, they will be affected by precipitation and winds.

At the end of the day, the constant winds which revolve around the phenomenon were estimated at 220 km / h and were felt up to 30 km from the center, the storm force winds up to 225 km from the center.

Atmospheric pressure is now 943 Hpa, it is moving at 17 km / h and heading West / North-West km / h (290 °).

SAM is expected to continue to move slowly this weekend, gradually turning more to the northwest.

It will then have all the favorable conditions to remain a major hurricane and even to continue to intensify and widen a little.









In terms of trajectory, the forecasts of the European Center move a little further away from the predicted trajectory of the northern islands and come a little closer to the proposals of the other models by adjusting their scenario with a passage of the system probably to the northeast of the arc. in the middle of next week (Wednesday / Thursday).

Cécile Marie-Luce, forecaster at Météo France

Cécile Marie-Luce, forecaster at Météo France



Even if we will have to wait for the next forecasts to confirm this, the threat therefore seems to be easing for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy in terms of cyclonic risk and direct impact. For Guadeloupe, the cyclonic risk decreases more clearly, and becomes really very low for Martinique.

However, at this time we cannot totally exclude a more direct threat to these islands in the North of the Arc, the uncertainty on the position of the system being of the order of 350 km in 5 days.

Cécile Marie-Luce, forecaster at Météo France

On the other hand, we must expect a sea state, strongly degraded at the level of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy and to a lesser extent on Guadeloupe and Martinique, especially on the coast exposed to waves from East to North sectors.

The inhabitants of Saint Martin are already preparing for any eventuality.

