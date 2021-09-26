Serie A – Lazio offers the derby against AS Roma of José Mourinho (3-2), Naples still leader

What better time to revive than the Eternal City derby? While remaining in four consecutive matches without a win in all competitions (two draws, two losses), Lazio Rome beat AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico (3-2). Against their great rivals and in a somewhat crazy match, Maurizio Sarri’s men trembled until the end but finally held out.

Lazio managed the feat of leading twice by two goals … without ever being able to close the shop. From the start of the match, the team-mates of Ciro Immobile, who remained silent this Sunday but in all the right moves, suffocated the “visitors”. In the 10th minute, Milinkovic-Savic donated his body to open the scoring. The Serbian midfielder threw himself in to cut a millimeter center from Felipe Anderson and beat Rui Patricio, guilty of a big foul on his aerial exit but simply warned of a yellow card.

Serie A Mourinho furious after derby: “A fantastic game spoiled by the referee and the VAR” 3 HOURS AGO

Veretout scorer and decisive passer

The goal of the break, scored by Pedro in the 19th minute, should definitely have buried Roma. But, conversely, he over-motivated the men of José Mourinho, very happy to see the Lazio players give them control of the game. Following Pedro’s goal, the locals came out of their match and were logically punished shortly before the break by a helmet from Roger Ibanez on a corner, perfectly served at the near post by a very prominent Jordan Veretout.

At 2-1, this Roman derby smelled of powder, and the crazy ten minutes, between the hour mark and the 70th, confirmed it. While Lazio thought they had done the hard part by taking back two goals ahead of an express block, concluded by Felipe Anderson after an excellent job from Immobile, Roma came back in the game again when the referee decided to award a penalty for an unclear contact between Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Nicolò Zaniolo. If the decision was more than severe, Jordan Veretout did not pray to deceive Pepe Reina.





On arrival, this derby could have turned in any direction and Lazio did not master much. But she still stood up to a Roma in great shape at the start of the season and that’s no small feat. Better: thanks to this newfound success, the Biancocelesti are back to 6th place in Serie A and remain firmly attached to the leading wagon, while the Louve club remains stuck at the foot of the podium in 4th place.

Napoli continue their perfect start to the season

With a Victor Osimhen still on fire, Naples won Sunday night against Cagliari (2-0) its sixth victory in six matches to consolidate its first place at the top of Serie A, ahead of Milan (2nd by two points) and Inter (3rd to 4 points).

The logical victory against Cagliari bore the seal of Victor Osimhen. In great form, the Nigerian opened the scoring (11th) to sign his sixth goal in ten days, between Europa League and Serie A.

The former Lille has certainly also spoiled a little but he obtained the penalty which allowed Lorenzo Insigne to put Naples in the shelter (57th). “You have to keep your feet on the ground, put your head down and work because the road is still very long“Assured Insigne who was celebrating his 400th game with Napoli.

“Last year, we missed qualification in the Champions League for a point, it still hurts“, he recalled. Next week it is the attractive Fiorentina, 5th after her victory in Udine (1-0), which awaits the leader.

In crisis, Cagliari remains in 19th place. The arrival on the bench on September 15 of Walter Mazzarri – a former Naples coach – to try to do better than Leonardo Semplici, dismissed after only three matches, has not yet changed the situation for the Sardinians.

Serie A Two ambitious for a place: who of Sarri or Mourinho will take the throne of Rome? Yesterday At 9:40 PM