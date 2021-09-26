she celebrates her babyshower just before giving birth

It is (very) soon. Ophélie Meunier, pregnant with her second child, is preparing to give birth to a second baby, the fruit of her love with her husband Mathieu Vergne. “Ophélie, I have a question! Is it a boy or a girl?”, Tried to know Cyril Lignac in the program Tous en cuisine, in early September. But even the presenter of Zone interdite, who began her maternity leave and who therefore did not return to television as every year, is not aware of the sex of her future baby. “I don’t know. Surprise!” She said, adding: “See you in a month”. Already the happy mother of a two-year-old boy named Joseph, Ophélie Meunier is patiently awaiting the arrival of her second child.





A few days before the birth, Ophélie Meunier celebrated a “special day”, Saturday September 25th. She was organizing her babyshower. Or rather, her friend Fiona Elbaz organized her prenatal party for her (“We love you for these moments”, thanked her Ophélie Meunier). A friendly moment between friends whose presenter unveiled a snapshot on her Instagram account. She appears in a dress with black and red flowers, stretched at the level of her baby bump, next to her friend Allegra Dumenil. A photo that she put in parallel with another image of the two of them, taken three years earlier, during the bachelorette party of Ophélie Meunier, before her marriage to Mathieu Vergne (media man like her is a television woman, since he worked for (…)

