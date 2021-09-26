she responds to those who are surprised to see her launch into the nightlife world (PHOTO)

This weekend, Clémence Castel inaugurated a nightclub which she owns with her partner. The adventurer of Koh-Lanta responded to those who are surprised to see her launch into the nightlife on Instagram.
Since the start of the broadcast of Koh-Lanta The Legend, Clémence Castel has already confirmed her statue of a mythical adventurer. Indeed, the sportswoman has already shone in the game by winning an immunity test and beating a new record, as well as by finding the first immunity collar. Before her departure in the adventure, the candidate had announced on social networks to be in a relationship with a woman named Marie. After waiting a few years before revealing this idyll, the couple saw their love story in the open. The two young women have also decided to take a new step in their relationship and undertake together. Clémence Castel revealed to Télé Star the nature of these plans: “(With Marie) we are opening a café-concert together”, she had confided. This weekend, their establishment finally opened its doors! A great day that the adventurer shared with her community on Instagram.
Clémence Castel responds to skeptics
Already owner of the HQ bar in Cherbourg (Manche), Louis and Marin’s mother is not at her first attempt in the middle of the night. With the only difference that, this time, she has the pleasure of sharing this experience with her partner. To mark the opening of the Bohemian, the double winner of Koh-Lanta shared on Instagram this Sunday, September 26 a selfie in her nightclub (and the atmosphere seemed to be there). A surprising entrepreneurial destiny for this great sportswoman? Clémence Castel knows that she is disconcerting and did not hesitate to respond to the critics in the caption of the cliché: “Many of you were surprised to see me launch myself in this sector… To which I answer… Why not? I think more than ever that it is important to follow your desires, and to invest in projects that drive us and that make us vibrate!“, she said.
“It is possible to work in this environment while being a mother”
The mother also anticipated potential charges: “And yes… It is possible to work in this environment while being a mother, and athletic at the same time! It’s all about the state of mind and organization!“, she launched. Then, Clémence Castel winked at the survival game that made her famous:”In entrepreneurship as in Koh Lanta… Those who are doing the best are those who have the most important adaptability to face the unforeseen !!!“, she wrote. To see if this is confirmed next Tuesday in the new episode of Koh-Lanta, The Legend !