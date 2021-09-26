“She wasn’t treated like a human being”: revelations from new Britney Spears documentary

The New York Times documentary, Controlling Britney Spears (French: controlling Britney Spears) was unveiled on Friday, September 24. The singer’s entourage bears witness to the life of a prisoner she suffered under the tutelage of her father.

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, directed by Samantha Stark, aired on US TV channel FX and the Hulu platform on the evening of September 24. This documentary is the continuation of Framing Britney Spears, which had been unveiled in February 2021. The first film looked back on the advent of the #FreeBritney movement, the media attacks against the popstar, or the placing of his fortune under the control of his father Jamie since 2008. The latter also officially filed a request to end his guardianship on September 7. The new investigation this time focuses on the conditions of the singer’s tutelage, which witnesses describe as close to the life of a prisoner.

Read also ” The crazy story of Britney Spears

In video, “Framing Britney Spears”, the trailer

An entourage forced into silence

Among those interviewed was Felicia Culotta, Britney’s former assistant. “I never spoke of what we witnessed, she confides in the documentary. We signed these confidentiality agreements and it was hard to dare say anything knowing that people in Britney’s management team could prevent me from earning a living. But it is important. It is human life that has been tortured. ” Dan George, responsible for the promotional tour of the Circus Tour, the singer’s 6th world tour, said: “the first rule of the supervision was not to talk about the supervision”. “Be careful. Don’t get too close. People tend to disappear, ”even advised a member of Birtney’s management team.





A prisoner

One by one, people who have gravitated around Britney Spears for the past 13 years recount in detail how her father, Jamie Spears, orchestrated his daughter’s confinement in a golden cage. Evidenced by Alex Vlasov, former executive assistant and head of operations and security at Black Box Security, Britney’s security company. The latter says that the company’s agents were responsible for delivering her medication to the singer, who had the obligation to take them in front of them. “It really made me think of someone who was in prison,” he says in the documentary. The security guards basically played the role of prison guards. ”

Read also ” Tyrannical, profiteer and violent: Jamie, father and evil genius of Britney Spears

Bugged

Devoid of control over his fortune, forbidden to come and go as he saw fit, even Britney Spears’ phone was monitored. According to Vlasov, Robin Greenhill, an employee of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, who takes care of the business management of Spear, came up with the idea to log into the singer’s iCloud account. In this way, it was possible to see in real time the messages she exchanged, her calls, the content of her notes, her photos or even the history of her browser. “Her phone and private conversations were often used against her,” says Vlasov. I know Jamie has said to Britney, “Why did you text this person?” I didn’t feel like she was being treated like a human being. ”

In the wake of the dissemination of Controlling Britney Spears, another documentary on the singer must also be unveiled Tuesday, September 28 on Netflix. Directed by Erin Lee Carr and titled Britney vs. Spears, he also returns to the case of the singer’s guardianship.