something positive for subscribers, the Freeboxes are updating, the Pop player too, the WiFi repeater goes into Revolution mode

Let’s go for the novelties of the week! We take stock of the latest major events at Free and Free Mobile. If you’ve missed the arrival of a new service or promotion in the past seven days, this is definitely the place to get your hands on it.

New Free

Free launched an update 4.5.0 of the Freebox Revolution, mini 4K, One, Delta and Pop servers. Among the improvements, the developers announce the addition of WireGuard support (server and client modes), which was the subject of a beta test, and the improvement of the performance of IPsec IKEv2 VPNs on the Delta and Pop boxes. More informations…

Among the improvements, the developers announce the addition of WireGuard support (server and client modes), which was the subject of a beta test, and the improvement of the performance of IPsec IKEv2 VPNs on the Delta and Pop boxes. The operator has also deployed a new update of the Freebox Pop Player. On the program in particular, several "experimental" options for the latest player made by Free, in order to allow optimal use in terms of image but also of sound.

Launch of the Pop Wi-Fi repeater for Freebox Revolution subscribers.

A new version of the WiFi repeater has also been deployed for Freebox Pop, Delta and Revolution subscribers. Stamped 1.7.1, it makes corrections, repeaters can now connect after a change of SSID.



After a period of early access, the Freebox Files mobile application to easily manage files stored on your Freebox is now publicly launched. This is available to all Freebox subscribers on Android and iOS.

Freebox TV is enriched with four new channels integrated into the new "Armenian Bouquet" offered at € 2.99 / month.



Free has formalized its arrival on the public initiative network Eure Normandie Numérique. No less than 150 municipalities are concerned for a total of 70,000 housing units.

New Free Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is now available for purchase in the Free Mobile store, for 159 €.

For more security. No more leaving by default the password provided by Free when you subscribe, the operator of Xavier Niel now forces new subscribers to its mobile offers to change the temporary password provided when subscribing to a package.

After a week of pre-ordering, the new iPhone 13s land in the Free Mobile online store.

Announcements of the week

Free Mobile will finally enrich its package to € 2, announced its management at its annual convention on September 18. The price will not change, the nature of the enrichment remains to be seen.