Sophie Ellis-Bextor reveals having been raped at 17: “That’s how I lost my virginity”

From the British newspaper The Sun , Sunday September 26, 2021, Sophie Ellis-Bextor lifted a heavy secret that she had kept buried for years now: the day she was raped by a musician whose name she did not want to give. At the time, the latter was only 17 years old.

During her interview with the media, Sophie Ellis-Bextor spoke about her new book, then gave herself up on an evil that has been eating her away for more than twenty-five years. After meeting the musician in question during a concert, he asked the artist, then a history student, to follow him to his apartment to see his study books. “Jim and I started kissing and before I knew it we were on his bed and he took my panties off“, she remembered. And to continue: “I heard myself say ‘No’ and ‘I don’t want’ but it didn’t make any difference. He didn’t listen to me and he slept with me and I was so ashamed. It’s like that i lost my virginity and felt stupid. “





My experience was not violent

A chilling memory for the mother of five – now married to Richard Jones – who then confided not having had the courage to fight back. “I remember looking at Jim’s bookcases and thinking, ‘I just have to let this happen now“, she then indicated, mentioning that during the events, she did not feel”stuck“.

“My experience was not violent“She then explained, admitting that keeping it a secret for so long made her feel like an accomplice.”All that happened was that I was not listened to. Of the two people present, one said yes, the other said no, and the person did it anyway“, she also remembered. And to share, about her current feelings:”The older I get, the harsher this 29-year-old man ignoring my 17 years. “And to conclude:”JI wasn’t heard when I was 17, but I think I’ll be heard now.“