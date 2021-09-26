Sotoca surprises the Olympians on a penalty

Ultra efficient lens
OM already has 105 passes on the clock against … 35. Including a much less impressive ratio in the 30 meters: 15 to 9. And it is the Sang et Or (in green and black) who had the chances and who lead to the score.
OM’s first reaction
The Marseillais finally put their foot on the ball to settle in the opposing camp, with movement between the lines. But the Lensois bloc, compact, can cope.
Pau Lopez to the limit …
The Spanish goalkeeper got confused when it came time to restart, because of the pressing from Kalimuendo, and lost the ball. But he makes up for it by conceding the corner, then intervening in the air.
Sotoca specialist in penalties
The Lensois has never failed in this exercise of the penalty and allows Lens to lead on the lawn of OM. This is the first time that the Sampaoli team have found themselves in this situation this season.
Sotoca opens the scoring!
After an interruption due to the use of lasers in the OM stands, the goal scorer from Lens is getting ready … and taking Lopez on the wrong foot! 1-0 for RC Lens!
VAR alert!
In the duel between Gueye and Fofana to recover the ball, the OM midfielder touches the ball with his hand. The referee will look at the images.
And it will be a penalty for Lens! Gueye is warned.
FOFANA FACING LOPEZ!
What good pressing from the Northerners! Saliba is in trouble and cannot raise easily. The ball can be recovered by Fofana, in two stages, before arming towards Lopez at close range … who wins his duel.
Strike 20 meters from Fofana
There are many Olympians in front of the Lens midfielder. His strike is countered by Gueye in the front curtain.
The kick is given !
Who will finish the weekend behind Paris Saint-Germain? The Marseillais, 10 points behind PSG, can consolidate their place of dolphin and not leave too much ahead. But RC Lens, author of a very good start to the season, can also aim for this place by making a big hit tonight.
A minute of applause for Clément, the young supporter of OM
The players step onto the pitch for kick-off in just a handful of minutes.
A minute of applause took place at the Vélodrome, as planned, to pay tribute to Clément, the young OM supporter who lost his life in a road accident on his return from Angers this week.
Pre-game coaches on Amazon Prime
Sampaoli : “Lens is a physical, aggressive team. OM have always had a lot of problems against this type of team, very strong in transition and in attack.”
Hate : “We are going to face a team that offers a lot of play, with a lot of variety and things that we are not used to seeing. We were able to prepare for the match by video, through the day before match. It’s always a pleasure to prepare for a Ligue 1 match. “
Longoria lays a wreath for Clément
The OM president has just left the tunnel to enter the OM supporters’ stand and come and lay a wreath in the heart of the North turn, while the Olympians chant in tribute to Clément.
Warm-up at the Vélodrome
The two teams are on the lawn of the Stade Vélodrome to prepare before kick-off, with Mandanda, replacing this evening, in goal.
The composition of Lens: without Clauss, nor Kakuta
Franck Haise decided to do without Jonathan Clauss, Gaël Kakuta and Yannick Cahuzac at kickoff.
The composition of Lens:
Leca – Gradit, Wooh, Medina – Frankowski, S. Fofana, Doucouré, Pereira Da Costa, Machado – Sotoca, Kalimuendo
Substitutes:
Farinez, Clauss, Boura, Haidara, Kakuta, Cahuzac, Ganago, Said, C. Boli
OM’s composition with feedback from executives
After running in Angers, Jorge Sampaoli lines up his executives for the reception of Lens. Dimitri Payet is back.
The composition of OM:
Pau Lopez – Saliba, Balerdi, Luan Peres – Guendouzi, P.Gueye, Rongier, Gerson – Ünder, Payet, Dieng
Substitutes:
Mandanda, Amavi, Caleta-Car, Alvaro, Lirola, Harit, Nadir, De la Fuente, Henrique
The Vélodrome will think of Clément, the OM supporter who died in a road accident
A minute of applause will take place at the Vélodrome this Sunday evening for Clément, the OM supporter who lost his life in a road accident on his return from Angers.
There will also be many messages from groups of supporters (as in many stadiums this weekend, solidarity between ultras) and banners covered in black as a sign of mourning.
A hundred fans of the Fanatics have already been present in the stadium since 3 p.m., to sing in memory of Clément. All with a black t-shirt and a RIP Clément tarpaulin.
Before the match, OM president Pablo Longoria will also lay a wreath of flowers at the foot of the north bend.
OM-Lens live: a duel for the top of the table in Ligue 1
It is the top of the table that is at stake this Sunday evening at the Vélodrome, for the last poster of the 8th day of Ligue 1. Second, but hanging in Angers on Wednesday (0-0), OM welcomes RC Lens ( 6th). The Marseillais, who cannot yet count on the return of Arkadiusz Milik, can return to seven points from the leader, PSG, with a game late (against Nice).