Stade Rennais (1-1): Genesio and regrets, Petkovic and the miracle

Zapping Goal! Football club OL, Stade Rennais: the figures for Bruno Genesio’s career in Ligue 1

Here are the reactions of the two coaches at the end of the draw (1-1) between the Girondins de Bordeaux and Stade Rennais.

Bruno Genesio: “When you play an away game like that, shooting 21 times on goal, creating ten chances, to come away with only one point is a big disappointment. Costil allowed his team to stay. in the match, he made several high-class saves, but there are also actions where we did not do everything we needed to be more efficient. In the game, we were almost never caught out. We are on a set piece where we are unhappy, but that is not where it is played. “

Vladimir Petkovic : “A miracle? In the first period, yes, in the second no because we have more initiatives than our opponent, we gained 20 meters in the game. We were more present, more pro-active. It’s difficult. to explain our performance. From an accounting perspective, this week is positive. We held on, we were a little lucky that we provoked. After these two away matches, I am optimistic. Now I am waiting to stabilize the team when I have the entire workforce. “



