Surprise! Dua Lipa takes her first steps as a model at Milan Fashion Week

Friday, September 24, 2021, Dua Lipa opened and closed the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion week. For her first steps as a model, the singer was able to count on the support of her companion’s sister, Gigi Hadid.

The British singer has just made one of her biggest dreams come true! For his first show in two years, Donatella Versace trusted Dua Lipa. While the sisters of her companion, Gigi and Bella Hadid are professional models, the pretty brunette took her first steps on the catwalk to present Versace’s spring-summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week. To open the parade, Dua Lipa wore a black suit with a graphic cut. She then closed the show with a total metallic pink look. Very comfortable, the interpreter of Levitating, paraded alongside Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Naomi Campbell.

On Instagram, Dua Lipa couldn’t hide her joy at having walked for a brand she loves so much. She thus shared one of her passages on the podium, but also photos where she poses with Gigi Hadid and Donatella Versace. In caption, the 26-year-old singer wrote: “It is such an honor to open and close the Versace fashion show tonight in Milan! A surreal moment that I will NEVER forget !! Donatella Versace, you know I’ll be your Versace girl forever! Thank you to the whole team who made it possible this evening, I am in awe of you and your teams!“In the comments section, Donatella Versace replied:”My QUEEN Versace. You were amazing tonight! I love you !!!“Si Chiara Ferragni wrote to him:”You were an icon!“, Dua Lipa was also able to count on the support of Bella Hadid who added:”My sister, a super model! I love you so much, I am so proud!“

Donatella Versace: “You were as much a STAR on the podium as you are on stage !!!”

The day after the show, the stylist’s sister Gianni Versace kept telling Dua Lipa how proud she was of herself. Under one post, she wrote: “You and Gigi were amazing! I thought about the evening of yesterday all day !!!“After sharing a photo with Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace wrote:”WE DID IT !!! Dua Lipa, you were as much a STAR on the podium as you are on stage !!! I love you !!!“

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge