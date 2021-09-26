Swiss support broadly in favor of marriage for all

The polls revealed the advance of supporters to marriage for all. Same-sex couples already have a civil union, but they will now be able to adopt a child.

It’s a big yes. Switzerland voted for marriage for all with almost two-thirds of votes in favor, according to estimates released this Sunday shortly after the polls closed.

According to a first quantified estimate of the polling institute gfs.bern, the yes won with 64%, still exceeding the score predicted by the polls preceding the poll on an initiative which was mainly opposed by the populist party UDC, the country’s leading party and some religious groups.

Today in Switzerland, marriage is only possible between a man and a woman even if same-sex couples have the possibility of entering into a registered partnership.





Each year, around 700 people use this possibility, which differs from marriage in legal terms, in particular in the areas of naturalization, adoption and access to medically assisted procreation.

Adoption for same-sex couples

After several years of procedure, Parliament ended up adopting, last December, a bill authorizing marriage for same-sex couples, as in other European countries. But conservative circles immediately announced that they would launch a referendum, thanks to the system of direct democracy that prevails in Switzerland.

The change in the law will allow same-sex couples to enter into a civil marriage. The latter will be placed on an equal footing with other couples, both institutionally and legally.

The foreign husband of a Swiss or the foreign wife of a Swiss woman can, for example, access the simplified naturalization procedure. Same-sex couples will also be able to adopt a child jointly.