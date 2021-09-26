Taliban expose bodies of four kidnappers killed in Herat

The men’s bodies were hung from cranes after being killed in a shootout by the Taliban, who seem to revert to the methods used during their first stint in power.

The Taliban hung the bodies of four kidnapping men from cranes after killing them in a shootout in the western Afghan town of Herat to set an example, according to a senior responsible.

Deputy Governor of Herat Province Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Muhajir said the men’s bodies were displayed in several city squares on Saturday the same day they died in order to teach a “lesson”, saying the kidnappings would not be tolerated.

Practices similar to those applied between 1996 2001

On social media, particularly crude images show bloody corpses in the back of a pickup as a man’s body is lifted by a crane. Around, a crowd of spectators watch the armed Taliban fighters gather near the vehicle. Another video shows a man hanging from a crane on a large roundabout in Herat, with a sign on his chest saying “kidnappers will be punished like this”.

This public punishment is the most spectacular since the Taliban took power last month.

This process seems to indicate that the Islamists are ready to adopt ruthless measures, similar to those they applied from 1996 to 2001.





“We are the Islamic Emirate”

Governor Muhajir said the bodies were displayed in town squares, where other kidnappings have already taken place, “to teach other kidnappers a lesson so that they don’t kidnap or harass anyone.”

He added that the Taliban wanted “to make everyone understand that anyone who steals, kidnaps or commits any action against our people will be punished.”

The official said security forces had been informed of the kidnapping of a businessman and his son in Herat on Saturday morning. The police closed the gates leading out of the city and the Taliban arrested the suspects at a checkpoint, where “an exchange of fire took place,” he said.

After clashes that lasted a few minutes, “one of our mujahideen was injured and the four kidnappers were killed,” Governor Muhajir said in a recorded statement sent to AFP.

“We are the Islamic Emirate. No one should harm our nation. No one should engage in kidnappings,” he said in the video clip.

He added that before Saturday’s incident, other kidnappings had taken place in the city, and that the Taliban had saved a boy.

One of the kidnappers was killed and three others arrested, he said, adding that in another case the Taliban “failed and the kidnappers were able to make money.”