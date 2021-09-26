Taliban urges airlines to resume flights to Afghanistan

Activity at Kabul airport has resumed timidly thanks mainly to technical assistance from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, but only a few charter flights connect the capital and neighboring Pakistan in particular.

The Taliban assure that Kabul airport can resume service. Islamists in power in Afghanistan urged, Sunday, September 26, international airlines to resume their flights to the capital. Airport equipment was badly damaged in the chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people wanting to leave the country after the Taliban returned to power, which ended on August 30 with the withdrawal of the last American soldiers from the country. country.

Since then, only charter flights have taken place, although the companies Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Iranian Mahan Air and Afghan Kam Air have made some special flights.

They charge more than 1,000 euros for a 40-minute one-way ticket between Kabul and Islamabad. A price linked to insurance covering war risks, according to the companies. But even at this price, the flights offered are struggling to meet demand.





The Taliban hope that normal commercial flights will be quickly restored, said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, new spokesman for the Foreign Ministry. “Many Afghan citizens found themselves stranded abroad, with no possibility of returning to their homeland”, he said in a statement. “In addition, many Afghan citizens employed abroad or studying outside the country now face difficulties in reaching their destination,” he added.

Kabul airport activity has resumed thanks mainly to technical assistance from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. For its part, the international community intends to be attentive to the promise of the Taliban to let go all those who wish to leave the country when commercial flights resume.