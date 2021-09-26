tense exchange between François Berléand and Isabelle Alonso on the subject of patriarchy (VIDEO)

On the plateau ofWe are live, this Saturday, September 25, actor François Berléand and feminist activist Isabelle Alonso clashed over patriarchy, which they do not see in the same way.
Francois Berléand likes to say what he thinks even if it’s not in tune with the times and he proved it again this Saturday, September 25 in We are live. The actor was invited on the set of the talk show of the second part of the evening of France 2 to promote the play 88 times infinity, in which he will play from October 1 at the Théâtre des Bouffes Parisiens, just like Isabelle Alonso, came from his side to talk about his latest book, which has just been released. In this work entitled Real men are feminists, it returns to the problems of equality between the sexes which remain in the company. Asked by Léa Salamé to react to this subject, the 69-year-old actor felt that “the patriarchy is still there”, but that “matriarchy too”. What to cause the amazement of Isabelle Alonso.
“It’s my wife who decides”
“I am sorry”, launched François Berléand in front of the reaction of his interlocutor. It did not take more for the latter to gently put it in its place: “Don’t be sorry, because if there is matriarchy, I’m happy about it. But I’m not sure where you see matriarchy…” For his part, the actor explained that this is the case at home since it is “(s) a woman who decides” daily. As a reminder, he has been in a relationship with actress Alexia Stresi since 2004, who is also the mother of his twins Adèle and Lucie. Isabelle Alonso then stressed that it had nothing to do with the true definition of this word.
a “system” which has been going on for “millennia”
“Matriarchy would be a system in which women have power and exercise it over everyone, including men. Such a system does not exist anywhere. That at home, in your house, there is a woman of strong character who leads the boat, perhaps, so much the better! “, said the feminist activist, adding: “If you stay there, it’s because you don’t totally dislike it.” Words confirmed by the person concerned, while Isabelle Alonso insisted on recalling the meaning of patriarchy, namely that it is a “system, of an ancestral culture, millennia, which soak our minds”. “We are all brought up in this patriarchal system which values the masculine to the detriment of the feminine”, she concluded, then supported by another guest of Laurent Ruquier, Niels Arestrup.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias