“The Artist” on France 2: facing audiences at its lowest, Nagui is still reviewing his copy

“At least I will have tried. “It is with a touch of humor and irony that Nagui took again the words of the song of a candidate this Saturday evening in the third emission of” The Artist “, on France 2. He knows how much his telecrochet daring, too, perhaps, with unknown singer-songwriters, is threatened. He multiplied the allusions to bad audiences throughout the evening. In the end, the show gathered only 847,000 viewers (4.8% audience share), further aggravating a catastrophic launch (1.3 million, September 11) and a second evening to only 990,000 fans. , A week ago. This Saturday, France 2 ranks only fifth of the audiences, far behind … France 3, leader with its regional detective fiction, but also “The Voice All Stars” on TF1.



The problem is that “The Artist”, in its very title and its glamorous dressing, still has an air of “The Voice”, without the nostalgia and hits side. And Nagui, by renewing its jury for this third week, chose Pascal Obispo, very associated with the TF1 telecrochet, with Gaëtan Roussel and Bénabar. At the end of the program, still sensing the need for new changes, he announced that next Saturday, the candidates would face each other “face-to-face”. Duels, like the front page talent contest battles? On France 2, it is the public who will choose the survivors, in front of a jury composed this time of Jean-Louis Aubert, Joyce Jonathan and La Grande Sophie.