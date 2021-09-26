The Covid-19 crisis cost the state between 170 and 200 billion euros

The pandemic has cost the state between 170 and 200 billion euros in all, between exceptional expenditure and loss of revenue, said the Minister of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt on Sunday. In 2020 and 2021, “we are between 170 and 200 billion euros linked to the Covid crisis,” said the minister, who spoke on the total cost of Covid-19 on the CNews channel.

In detail, the pandemic cost more than 70 billion euros in exceptional spending in 2020, and more than 70 billion in spending in 2021, he said. “It is also a loss of revenue, because economic activity has stopped,” he added, with a shortfall of several tens of billions of euros.





Debt amortized over 20 years

“We estimate that the Covid debt is around 165 billion euros. But above all, this has resulted in a significant deficit of over 9% in 2020 and 8.4% in 2021, ”he said. “If there is no health accident in 2022, we will reduce the deficit which was over 9% in 2020 to less than 5%, which is a step towards normalization”, added the minister .

The government presented, Wednesday, its draft budget for 2022. After two years of digging linked to the opening of the budgetary sluices in the face of the virus, it undertakes to amortize over twenty years the state debt linked to the crisis , estimated at 165 billion euros, until 2042. According to Bercy forecasts, the public deficit should drop from 9.2% of GDP in 2020 to 8.4% this year, then 4.8% in 2022.