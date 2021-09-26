the ex-reality TV candidate tells “his truth”

Targeted by accusations of domestic violence on his ex-partner Marine El Himer, Julien Guirado released a book entitled My truth, in which he tells his version of the facts, reports the site Jeanmarcmorandini.com this Sunday, September 26.

Julien Guirado comes out of the silence. On May 13, 2020, Gauthier El Himer revealed on Instagram that his sister, Marine El Himer, would have suffered physical violence from his ex-companion, Julien Guirado. Statements that immediately sparked controversy on social networks. Marine El Himer herself spoke afterwards, to defend her former boyfriend: “Know that there was not only bad in our relationship. Yes, Julien has a problem”, she confirmed on Instagram, Thursday, May 14, 2020, before moderating: “It’s not his fault, it’s something that he has in him and that he must heal. It really hurts me in the heart this relentlessness, he does not deserve that, there was a lot of love. ”

Julien Guirado was also out of the silence. On Saturday May 16, the former candidate of the Princes and Princesses of Love on W9 expressed himself on social networks: “I decided to cure my impulsiveness, all the hatred that there is in me . I decided to do some work on myself “, assuring that he wanted to become” someone better “.





“I’m not here to be forgiven “

Julien Guirado has decided to go further, since he recently released a book entitled My Truth, reports Jeanmarcmorandini.com this Sunday, September 26, 2021. This book has been available on the Amazon site since Wednesday, September 15, and the summary gives a foretaste of the author’s story: “I am an excess. I vibrate in life with high volt. I feed on adrenaline, (…)

