the French Julian Alaphilippe signs a monumental feat by retaining his title of world champion on the road

A real race in the form of a Flandrian classic crowned the Tricolor Julian Alaphilippe in the streets of Louvain on Sunday September 26th. On a course conducive to revivals and attacks galore, this 88th edition of the world championships has never known a downtime. Under the impetus of the Belgians who were playing at home and Julian Alaphilippe in person, the scenario accelerated in the last 60 kilometers. A first tour de force before a final packaging during which all the favorites in the rainbow jersey gathered.

In an incandescent atmosphere, a group of 16 riders then broke away to compete for the final victory on the Louvain urban circuit. After multiple attempts, the Bourbonnais, reigning world champion, put a layer back in the hill of Saint-Antoine, 17 kilometers from the finish. A fatal and definitive blow to the ambitions of the other pursuers, including the big Belgian favorite Wout Van Aert, by keeping his lead, like last year at Imola. He is now the first Frenchman and the seventh rider in history to have achieved the double at the world championships.