the funny exchange between Léa Salamé and Guillermo Guiz, guest of On is live (VIDEO)

Guest on the set ofWe are live, Guillermo Guiz revealed the astonishing advice that Léa Salamé gave him a few minutes before taking the air on Saturday, September 25. And the columnist wanted to justify herself in a confusing exchange.
Amazing exchange on the set ofWe are live. Saturday September 25, Laurent Ruquier received a new salvo of guests on France 2. Among them Anne Hidalgo, François Berléand, Isabelle Alonso, Selah Sue, but also the Belgian comedian Guillermo Guiz. Come to present his new show, Next, the one who also officiates in The original band on France Inter is known for its introspective jokes, often inspired by its own history, especially when it comes to talking about sex. A detail that seems to have caught the attention of Léa Salamé, and which caused the embarrassment of Guillermo Guiz, already surprised when he saw the journalist during one of her performances.
“I was told he had to be relaxed”
“You don’t look like that…”, begins the Belgian comedian to explain his astonishment, before revealing that Léa Salamé has completely let go when he arrived to participate in We are live, by offering to drink alcohol before taking the antenna. “She said, ‘the show is good but it seems that you have a broom in the c **’“, thus reported Guillermo Guiz, apparently surprised to hear such advice and such words in the mouth of the one who now works every Saturday evening alongside Laurent Ruquier. “It’s true that I told him that, but it’s becauseI was told to relax him, so I advised him to drink alcohol“, then justified Léa Salamé, almost embarrassed but amused.
When Léa Salamé reframed Akhenaton in We are live
An anecdote that amused a lot on set, while Guillermo Guiz clarified that “three minutes later” This remark from Léa Salamé, it was Laurent Ruquier who advised him the same thing. What definitely relax the comedian, but also the journalist, who did not reframe anyone during the show, unlike last September 4. That evening, she had stepped up to the plate against Akhenaton, leader of the IAM group, pinning him in particular for his comments against the vaccine. “When you say that the vaccine is not recognized by the European Commission, it is not true! It is validated this vaccine, both by the European Medicines Agency and the National Medicines Agency! You think that they want to kill us all? “ she asked the rapper bluntly. A less friendly atmosphere than with Guillermo Guiz.
