The Hittite “ancestor” of Mediterranean mosaics discovered in Turkey

The discovery of a 3,500-year-old paving stone, considered the “ancestor” of Mediterranean mosaics and resting in the remains of a lost city in central Turkey, questions knowledge of the daily life of the mysterious Hittites of the Bronze Age.

This assemblage of more than 3,000 stones, in natural shades of beige, red and black, arranged in triangles and curves, was unearthed in the traces of a Hittite temple from the 15th century BC, 700 years before the oldest known mosaics from ancient Greece. “It is the ancestor of ancient mosaics, which are obviously more sophisticated. What we have here is probably the first attempt to use this technique.“, enthuses Anacleto D’Agostino, excavation director of Usakli Hoyuk, near Yozgat.

On this site three hours from Ankara, the Turkish capital, Turkish and Italian archaeologists wield shovels and brushes to learn more about the Hittite localities, one of the most powerful kingdoms of ancient Anatolia. “For the first time, these people felt the need to do something different, with geometric figures, putting the colors together, instead of making a simple paving stone. Maybe the builder was a genius? Or that he ordered a floor covering and he decided to do something unusual“, he explains.

Located opposite Mount Kerkenes, the temple that housed this mosaic sketch was dedicated to Teshub, the storm god worshiped by the Hittites, the equivalent of Zeus among the Greeks. “This is probably where the Hittite priests performed their rituals while looking at the top of Mount Kerkenes“, estimates the archaeologist.

In addition to the mosaic, archaeologists have also discovered ceramics from a palace, supporting the hypothesis that Usakli Hoyuk is indeed the lost city of Zippalanda. A major place of worship dedicated to the storm god, regularly mentioned in Hittite tablets, the exact location of Zippalanda remains mysterious to this day. “Researchers agree that Usakli Hoyuk is one of the two most likely sites. With the discovery of the remains of the palace and its luxurious ceramics and glassworks, this probability is reinforced. We only need the ultimate proof: a tablet with the name of the city“says Mr. D’Agostino.





The treasures of Usakli Hoyuk, whose inhabitants did not hesitate to bring in cedars from Lebanon to build their temples and palaces, were swallowed up like the rest of the Hittite world, for some still unexplained reason, towards the end of the century. bronze age. Among the hypotheses of this collapse, that of a change in climate accompanied by social unrest.

Almost 3,000 years after their disappearance from the face of the Earth, the Hittites continue to inhabit the imagination of the Turks. A Hittite figure representing the sun is the symbol of Ankara. In the 1930s, the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, presented the Turks as the direct descendants of the Hittites. “I don’t know if we can find a connection between the Hittites and the people who live here today. Millennia have passed and people have moved. But I like to imagine that there is some kind of spiritual connection“, smiles the archaeologist.

As if to honor this link, the excavation team reconstructed Hittite culinary traditions, trying old recipes on ceramics made identically, with the technique and clay used at the time. “We reconstructed the Hittite ceramics with the clay found in the village where the site is located: we baked dates and bread on them, as the Hittites used to eat.“, reports Valentina Orsi, the co-director of the excavations.”And it was very good“, she specifies.