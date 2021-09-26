the minister of transport intervenes

Algeria – The Minister of Transport calls on Air Algérie to reduce the price of its tickets. Here’s everything, today, September 26, 2021.

It was therefore Thursday that the Minister of Transport Aissa Bekkai chaired a working meeting. It was in the presence of officials from the ministry, the acting director general of the national pavilion. We also note the participation of executives from the ministerial department. The objective is to revise the prices of Air Algeria tickets.

As a result, the minister pleaded for a global revision of the prices of the national airline. Those applied for his tickets. In particular, concerning domestic flights to the south. Because to encourage tourism in the desert, air transport must be more accessible.





For the record, the government is now relying on the “Algeria destination plan”. And this, for diversification of revenue sources for the public treasury. In detail, the meeting was devoted to the study of the action plan related to the management of the airline.

This in terms of the quality of the services provided to its customers and the means to improve them. For this purpose, a number of measures must be taken. This is what the ministry’s press release tells us.

Let’s take a closer look at the meeting in question

So for the improvement of air transport, provisions must be adopted, according to the minister. Clearly, we are talking about the provision of seats, the good reception of customers and respect for the schedules set by Air Algeria. TO in addition, the cleanliness of the aircraft. But also, the importance of the safety of the air fleet and its travelers.

Attention is also paid to the training of employees and managers of the company. In addition, the head of the trade sector in Algeria also ordered to reform the management of the various basic structures of Air Algeria. This concerns the operational commercial agencies on the national territory.

Their number is estimated at 82 branches. Thus, in order to update the activities of the public enterprise, the exploitation of new areas with greater economic profitability are essential. Namely, electronic services and digitization. This will save the company a lot of expense.

Which will help improve his income. On the other hand, the minister demanded that Air Algeria officials prepare a complete file on the possibility of passing travelers and their luggage from outside the country directly to the internal airport without having to leave the airport. first, we say.