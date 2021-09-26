the moving testimony of Patrick Sébastien on the death of his son in Seven to eight

Patrick Sébastien survives. For several decades, the comedian has managed to make a name for himself in the world of show business, he who has chained the shows and even directed many television shows, such as his Biggest Cabaret in the world. So many moments of joy, which were also marked by suffering, especially in 1990 when he lost his son, Sébastien, in a motorcycle accident. It was when he was 20 years old that he was killed on a road in the Petite Camargue during the summer. “He drove fast … And then there you are. And then it’s part of my life”, thus fatally entrusted Patrick Sébastien to Audrey Crespo-Mara in Seven to eight, broadcast Sunday, September 26 on TF1.





Despite the years, the comedian explains that he now carries this drama “tattooed” in him, and that there is not a day when he does not think of his son. But he chose to continue living, for himself but also for “the other children”, he who after the birth of Sébastien became a father three times, in 1980 from Olivier Villa, in 1991 from a son named Benjamin, and in 2007 of a little girl Lily, adopted with his wife Nathalie. “It is a question of survival. We do not choose. Either we sink, or we continue to live”, explains Patrick Sébastien who assures us that this “is not courage”. “When you drown, the stick which passes you catch it and you try to leave”, he added, specifying to be himself in survival since this tragedy. “I died with him,” he concluded.

Old (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

The Artist: Nagui announces further changes, audiences continue to drop (VIDEO)

Denis Brogniart and Priyanka Chopra as a duo to host Global Citizen Live, internet users are hallucinating

Cash, Frank Leboeuf balances on the money he earned in Qatar and defends the salaries of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé (VIDEO)

“It seems that you have a broom in the c **”: the funny exchange between Léa Salamé and Guillermo Guiz, guest of On is live (VIDEO)

The Artist: Nagui annoyed by the attitude of the Black Eyed Peas, he balances on the behavior of the group at rehearsals (VIDEO)