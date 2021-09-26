the moving testimony of Patrick Sébastien on the death of his son in Seven to eight

In 1990, Patrick Sébastien tragically lost his son, Sébastien, then only 20 years old. A drama for the comedian who confided in Audrey Crespo-Mara for Seven to eight about this difficult mourning.
Patrick Sébastien survives. For several decades, the comedian has managed to make a name for himself in the world of show business, he who has chained the shows and even directed many television shows, like his Biggest Cabaret in the world. So many moments of joy, which were also marked by suffering, especially in 1990 when he lost his son, Sébastien, in a motorcycle accident. It was then that he was 20 years old that he was killed on a road de la petite Camargue during the summer. “He was driving fast … And then there you go. And then it’s part of my life“, thus fatally entrusted Patrick Sébastien to Audrey Crespo-Mara in Seven to eight, broadcast Sunday, September 26 on TF1.
“It’s a question of survival”
Despite the years, the comedian explains that he now wears This drama “tattooed” in him, and that’there is not a day when he does not think of his son. But he chose to continue living, for himself but also for “the other children”, he who after the birth of Sébastien became a father three times, in 1980 from Olivier Villa, in 1991 from a son named Benjamin, and in 2007 from a little girl Lily, adopted with his wife Nathalie. “It’s a question of survival. We don’t choose. Or we sink, or we continue to live“, explains Patrick Sébastien who ensures that this “is not courage”. “When you drown, the stick that passes you grab it and you try to get out”, he added, specifying that he himself had survived since this tragedy. “Me, I died with him“, he concluded.
The “first death” by Patrick Sébastien
His eldest son, 16 years old at birth, Patrick Sébastien was particularly close to him, whose first name he had taken as a pseudonym at the start of his career. A stage name that now pursues him, he who, in 2020, had already mentioned to the teams of Seven to eight this terrible mourning. “What’s terrible is that the more you show that you’re holding on, that you’re going to be strong, the more we’re going to be cruel to you. We’re not going to imagine what you’re carrying around. It’s very hard. But we survive so many other things “, he had then confided with great modesty. Explaining a few months earlier that he “there is no injury that could be greater” that the loss of a child, the comedian had described this tragedy as his “first death“.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.