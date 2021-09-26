the next day, Merkel will go “to read and sleep a little” – Liberation

Unlike most former heads of state and government, the soon to be ex-chancellor does not intend to spend her retirement surveying conferences and television sets to give her opinion on how the world is going. After sixteen years at the head of the country, she admits to finally wanting to take time to read and rest.

Angela Merkel has vowed that she will remain conscientious during the transition, even if she were to extend her term until Christmas due to the difficult government negotiations looming. “I will work until the end”, she promised.





But what will “The most powerful woman in the world” after he left ? Journalists tirelessly ask him the question at each public intervention: “What will you do the next day?” Angela Merkel repeats that she did not have time to think about it. The pandemic and the summer floods left him “Very little time for reflection”.

She is content to deny the rumors. “I do not intend to move to Hamburg [sa ville de naissance, ndlr]“, she said on Tuesday, during a farewell tour in her constituency in northeastern Germany. She just admitted that she intended, initially, to stay in Berlin (where she lives) and in the region, in particular in Templin, the city of her childhood, a hundred kilometers north of Berlin.

“Datcha” in Templin

His family had moved to this Brandenburg municipality of 16,000 inhabitants in 1957. His father, a pastor, had chosen to leave West Germany because he wanted to rebuild the Protestant church under communism. She …