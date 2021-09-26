the SPD back on the front of the stage – Release

The first exit polls give the SPD and CDU-CSU neck and neck. The first observation is a fanfare of the Social Democrats, who are making strong progress since the 2017 elections, while the conservatives are suffering heavy losses.

There will not be a new German Chancellor for several weeks. The results were so close on Sunday night that we will have to wait until the end of the count to find out more. “Everything is possible”, headlined the German press. With around 25% of the vote for each of the two main parties in the outgoing government, at least three different coalitions will be possible, including the continuation of the “grand coalition” (conservatives of the CDU-CSU, with the SPD) of which the Germans do not. wanted to hear more (twelve years with Merkel).





Even with a minimal lead, the big winner of the evening is nevertheless the Social Democratic Party (SPD) which has come a long way. After having capped at 15% for months, it recorded a score of around 25% which still seemed impossible to achieve in… last July.

“The SPD is back”, welcomed Lars Klingbeil, the secretary general of the SPD, who immediately demanded the right to form a government. Olaf Scholz said Sunday’s vote was very clear: the Germans want it to be “The next chancellor”, he said.

This election marks a rebirth of the Social Democratic Party, the disappearance of which was feared since the rout of Martin Schulz in 2017 (20.5%). This unexpected rise is the result of several factors: