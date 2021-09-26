the State buys all of Areva’s stake

The State will acquire the last shares of the capital of the nuclear group Orano owned by Areva for an amount of more than 563 million euros, according to a decree published on Sunday in the Official Journal. The State will buy back more than 24.8 million shares of the company Orano SA, representing approximately 9.4% of the capital of the company, from the company Areva SA, for an initial price of more than 563 million euros. euros. This initial price may give rise, where applicable, to a price supplement determined by an expert, for a maximum amount of € 29.6 million.

In mid-July, the State had already bought 12% of Orano’s capital from Areva, and 4.56% of the shares from the Caisse des Dépôts, which had enabled it to increase to 70.59% of the capital of Areva. ‘Orano. Areva now only had 9.4% of Orano’s shares, which it will therefore sell to the State, which will therefore own around 80% of the shares at the end of the operation.

Cash to finance the Finnish EPR

This transfer of shares should enable Areva to meet its financial commitments related to the completion of the Olkiluoto EPR site, in Finland. The consortium led by Areva, responsible for building this nuclear reactor, must indeed pay an additional 600 million euros, corresponding to a reassessment of costs, to complete this project, according to an agreement reached in May with the future operator of the plant, Finnish energy company TVO.

As part of the restructuring of the nuclear industry decided in 2015, Areva had a 40% stake in Orano, the monetization of which was to enable it to meet its commitments.

Orano, back in the green

Orano confirmed in July that he expected a return to growth this year, after a first half in which he returned to the green but was still penalized by the pandemic in Canada. Its net profit reached 316 million euros in the first half, compared to a net loss of 212 million euros a year earlier. He has indeed benefited from a “better return on dedicated end-of-cycle assets“. The valuation of these dedicated assets to cover its obligations, such as the future dismantling of its facilities, varies with the financial markets. Without taking into account these elements which are inherently volatile, Orano however recorded an adjusted net loss of 26 million d euros in the first half, against adjusted profit of 17 million a year earlier.





The group explains that they were “still penalized by the effects of the Covid on Canadian mining sites”. Sites have in fact been shut down in Canada due to the Covid-19 epidemic. “At the end of the semester, all of these installations were back in operation”, however, underlined Orano.

Turnover for its part increased by 5.7% to 1.8 billion in the first half, allowing Orano to confirm its objectives for 2021, including that of a return to growth this year. “Despite the continuation until early May of the effects of the Covid crisis on our mining activities in Canada and difficulties in recycling, the group generated positive net cash flow allowing it to continue its deleveraging and consider development avenues for the future “, underlined in July its general manager Philippe Knoche, quoted in the press release.