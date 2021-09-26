the Taliban hang four men from cranes, “to set an example”

The four men, guilty of an abduction, had been killed in a shooting in the town of Herat, in the west of the country

The Taliban hung the bodies of four kidnapping men from cranes after killing them in a shootout in the city of Herat, western Afghanistan, to “set an example.”

Deputy Governor of Herat Province Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Muhajir said the men’s bodies were displayed in city squares on Saturday the same day they died in order to teach a “lesson.”

On social media, particularly crude images show corpses in the back of a pickup truck as a man’s body is lifted by a crane. A crowd of spectators watch the armed Taliban fighters.

Another video shows a man hanging from a crane with a sign on his chest saying “Kidnappers will be punished like this”.

Ruthless measures

This public punishment is the most spectacular since the seizure of power by the Taliban. This seems to indicate that the Islamists are ready to adopt ruthless measures, similar to those they applied from 1996 to 2001.





Governor Muhajir said the bodies were on display to “make everyone understand that anyone who steals, kidnaps or commits any action against our people will be punished.”

Security forces had been informed of the kidnapping of a businessman and his son in Herat on Saturday morning. The Taliban arrested the suspects at a checkpoint, where “an exchange of fire took place.” “One of our mujahideen was injured and all four kidnappers were killed,” Governor Muhajir said in a recorded statement. “We are the Islamic Emirate. No one should harm our nation. No one should engage in kidnappings ”.

He added that before Saturday’s incident, other kidnappings had taken place in the city, and that the Taliban had saved a boy. One of the kidnappers was killed and three others arrested, he said, adding that in another case, the Taliban “failed and the kidnappers were able to make money.”