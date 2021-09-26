The Vélodrome paid a vibrant tribute to Clément, the OM supporter who died during the week

Fifteen minutes from the kick-off of the match between OM and Lens, Marseille president Pablo Longoria sped towards the north bend of the Vélodrome, towards the upper floor, to lay a wreath of flowers at the foot of the Fanatics area.
A tribute to Clément, a young member of this group and loyal supporter of OM, who died overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, after an accident on the A85, near Mareuil-sur-Cher (Loir-et-Cher ). After the Angers-Marseille match, on the way home, the minibus where he was with his eight Fanatics buddies hit the back of a heavyweight.
Banners in the different bends
Vibrant from everywhere, the Vélodrome also saluted the memory of the young man, aged 23. From ” Clement, Clement Were chanted throughout the pre-match, and the 750 Lensois supporters present in the visitor parking lot also gave voice. Banners, often on a black background, flourished in the gallery. The messages ” A dragon flew into the Marseille paradise “,” Rest in peace Clement “,” Forever Fanatics Were deployed in the north turn.
A tifo in blue and white ” Clement “Appeared among the Winners of the south turn, and the message partially in Provençal” Clément: adessias e vai en pas … Support for families, wounded and Fanatics Was tarped at the bottom of the CU84 area.
The OM players warmed up with a black T-shirt paying tribute to Clément, and they spent the minute applauding in front of the Fanatics spans, in line on the lawn. Just before this, the speaker read a short text written by the Fanatics for the attention of their ” little Dragon “.