These very harsh words against her only son Nicolas

Brigitte Bardot, the ultimate representative of French charm, had a child. Few people know it, and the great lady hardly ever talks about it. And for good reason… The Objeko team invites you to discover what BB has to say about his offspring. We warn you, it is not tender …

Brigitte Bardot: the legend

Brigitte Bardot was undoubtedly the greatest representative of French beauty of the last century. The 86-year-old Parisian has had a most dazzling career, in France and internationally. She was born into a very strict Catholic family, which contrasts greatly with the rest of her career. When she was only 15, she made the cover of Elle magazine as a child fashion model. She is thus spotted by the director Marc Allégret and his assistant Roger Vadim, with whom she falls in love. Her parents oppose this union, which pushes the young woman to try to end her life.

She ends up marrying Roger Vadim when she is 18 years old, and begins her brilliant film career. His consecration came in 1956 with the cult film Et Dieu… .créa la femme. Brigitte Bardot immediately becomes an international star. She connects project after project, and becomes the highest paid French star. This does not prevent him from making a second attempt on his life. However, she manages to recover from it and continues to shoot for the greatest directors.

Brigitte Bardot is also known for her great implication in the animal cause, which she supports since 1962. It is moreover this fight which will become all her life. She quits the cinema, no longer wears makeup, and devotes her entire life to preserving nature.

BB and men

Brigitte Bardot is also many romantic relationships. It’s very simple, in her early youth, she eclipsed absolutely everyone! Only Marilyn Monroe is above her, but the latter tragically dies at a young age. After her marriage to Roger Vadim, the sublime young woman meets Jean-Louis Trintignant on the set of Et Dieu… created the woman. This relationship did not last long, however, but marked the beginning of a long series of prestigious relationships. She rubs shoulders with Gilbert Bécaud and Sacha Distel, but ends up meeting Jacques Charrier.





The two actors get married, and are expecting a child. We will tell you more about it below. The couple separates, and Brigitte Bardot gets into a relationship with actor Sami Frey, then Gunter Sachs with whom she gets married. However, their relationship does not last long, and BB falls into the arms of Serge Gainsbourg. After many other relationships, Brigitte Bardot ends up meeting the man of her life, Bernard d’Ormale. This one is advised by Jean-Marie Le Pen, which makes the public talk. However, the couple are still together, almost 30 years after starting their relationship.

Brigitte Bardot very hard on her son

Brigitte Bardot has known many men, but there is one she never wanted: her son Nicolas. The young actress wanted to have an abortion, but was convinced otherwise. She had a very poor pregnancy and childbirth. She also can’t cope with filming with a toddler. Brigitte Bardot had very harsh words towards her only child. In her autobiography published in 1966, she wrote:

“It was like a tumor that had fed on me, that I had carried in my swollen flesh, only waiting for the blessed moment when I would finally get rid of it. The nightmare reached its climax, I had to assume for life the object of my misfortune”.

She loses custody of her child in the divorce, and does not wish to have contact with him. Nicolas now lives in Norway, and has two children.

In the Parisian published this Friday, September 24, the elderly lady still does not walk her words. It reads as follows: “J‘ve had a child, but it cannot be said that this child, the poor one, came at the right time and brought me what I needed. I lacked a lot of support, I lacked parents, people who help me to live. I didn’t have that. Besides, I have often wanted to kill my life because it did not suit me.”. It is unfortunate that the great lady of French cinema has failed to give love to her only child. It is surely too late for a reconciliation, but we hope that her son Nicolas manages to forgive his mother, who had an extraordinary and difficult life.



