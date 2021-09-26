Thunderclap / Boga Sako in the presence of Simone Gbagbo ignites Laurent GBAGBO: “We must turn the page Gbagbo.” “I was convinced that he was the height of hope, alas!”

The president of the International Federation for Human Rights and Political Life (Fidhop) called on Saturday in Abidjan to turn the page on President Laurent Gbagbo during the launch of the movement of capable generations (MGC) of Ms. Gbagbo, learned a Ivorybusiness reporter.

He was speaking in the presence of Mrs. Simone Ehivet Gbagbo at this ceremony which took place at the Treichville sports center.

“For more than ten years in exile, we fought for President LAURENT GBAGBO. I was also convinced that the return of President Laurent Gbagbo was the ceiling, the height of hope.

Because I was convinced that on returning to the country, President Laurent Gbagbo would help us to reconcile all of Côte d’Ivoire, to reconcile all Ivorians.





I was convinced that he was going to reconcile the entire Ivory Coast country and the entire opposition. Alas, but still alas, Alas .. On June 17, 2021, at 4.30 pm when LAURENT GBAGBO’s plane landed here in Abidjan, our hopes were gone …

That is why we must take our responsibilities.

And that is why the generation capable movement was born so that our values ​​are put forward and revalued … “, declared Dr Boga Sako Gervais in front of a full house.

Needless to say, the reaction of supporters of Laurent Gbagbo is expected in the next few days to this attack against their leader.

Eric Lassale