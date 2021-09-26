Top 14 – 4th day: Stade Toulousain tames Clermont (27-15) and widens the gap at the top of the standings

the essential

The Toulousains won this Sunday, September 26, a fourth victory in four Top 14 matches this season. The Clermontois fought hard at the Ernest-Wallon stadium, giving rise to a lively and suspenseful meeting.

The Clermontois really annoyed them! The catchy Auvergnats would undoubtedly have deserved to leave with at least the defensive bonus. But the clinical efficiency of Toulousans deprived them of this nest egg. The Stade Toulousain players won this Sunday evening, September 26, their fourth success in four Top 14 matches. Success 27-15, thanks in particular to a try from Antoine Dupont 10 minutes from the end.

From the outset, the Toulousains are put under pressure by Clermontois determined to confirm their success at home last week against La Rochelle. Debauchery of Auvergne energy paying off: the Jaunards score the first try in the 7th minute by Alivereti Raka; the Fijian winger, well found by Penaud at the bottom of the line-up, flattens out in the Toulouse end.

For 20 minutes, Toulouse is forced to defend against the Clermont initiatives. But in the 22nd minute, the hinge of the France team Antoine Dupont / Romain Ntamack gets in working order: Dupont candle in the direction of Clermont’s in-goal, Ntamack at the reception flattens out. Winning combination 7-5 for Toulouse.





Far from demobilizing, the Clermontois regained the advantage barely 10 minutes later. Test from Marvin O’Connor, who came into play a few minutes earlier, cornered after a good serve from Camille Lopez. 12-7 for Clermontois, then 12-10 after a penalty from Ramos. Auvergnats who reach the rest on this score in their favor and in numerical superiority, after Zack Holmes received a yellow card for a high tackle on O’Connor.

Yet it is the Toulouse who light the first fuse, from the start of the second period: Anthony Jelonch manages to flatten in force in the in-goal, first try under the Toulouse colors for the star rookie of the summer, tenured for the first time at home. 17-12 for the Stadium in the 43rd.

A drop from Lopez in the 52nd allows these devilishly catchy Auvergnats to always stay in touch (17-15). But little by little, the “Rouge et Noir” manage to suffocate the Jaunards and the lock jumps in the 70th minute: after a scrum, Tolofua serves Dupont on the closed side for a school 89. The scrum-half, after a fake pass, reaches the in-goal in the sprint and ends with a dive.

Final score: 27-15 after a last kick from Thomas Ramos, author of 6 victorious kicks (3 penalties, 3 conversions).

At the end of this fourth day, the Toulousains have, in the lead, 5 points ahead of Racing 92.