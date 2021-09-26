Tour de Bretagne 2021. The last stage for Tobias Andresen, and the coronation of Jean-Louis Le Ny in Dinan. REPLAY

It is the French Jean-Louis Le Ny who wins on this Tour de Bretagne 2021. A stage that you were able to follow on our antenna and on our website.

It is the French Jean-Louis Le Ny who wins on this Tour de Bretagne 2021. A stage that you were able to follow on our antenna and on our website.

On this seventh and last stage this Sunday, September 26 on the roads of Dinan, it was the Danish Tobias Andresen (Team DSM) who won the sprint ahead of Bastien Tronchon (AG2R Citroën Team).

This last stage commented by Jean-Marc Seigner of France 3 Bretagne and Gurvan Musset of France Bleu Breizh Izel is to be relived via our replay.

The replay of the seventh stage

The 155.3-kilometer stage to relive in replay as well as on our Facebook page.







duration of the video: 01 h 22 min 47 The Tour de Bretagne live this Sunday, September 26

The summary of the last step

Summary of the race, behind the scenes of the stage and a guest on the special page of our 19/20 Bretagne.

The distinctive jerseys of this edition and the final ranking

The general classification of the Tour de Bretagne 2021 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kWUmQrYlNx – Tour of Brittany (@tourdebretagne) September 26, 2021

The route and the profile of the stage

Seventh stage from Guitté to Dinan – 155.3 km.











Profile of the 7th stage of the Tour de Bretagne

