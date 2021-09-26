More

    Tour de Bretagne 2021. The last stage for Tobias Andresen, and the coronation of Jean-Louis Le Ny in Dinan. REPLAY

    It is the French Jean-Louis Le Ny who wins on this Tour de Bretagne 2021. A stage that you were able to follow on our antenna and on our website.

    On this seventh and last stage this Sunday, September 26 on the roads of Dinan, it was the Danish Tobias Andresen (Team DSM) who won the sprint ahead of Bastien Tronchon (AG2R Citroën Team).

    This last stage commented by Jean-Marc Seigner of France 3 Bretagne and Gurvan Musset of France Bleu Breizh Izel is to be relived via our replay.

    The replay of the seventh stage

    The 155.3-kilometer stage to relive in replay as well as on our Facebook page.




    duration of the video: 01 h 22 min 47

    The Tour de Bretagne live this Sunday, September 26

    The summary of the last step

    Summary of the race, behind the scenes of the stage and a guest on the special page of our 19/20 Bretagne.

    The distinctive jerseys of this edition and the final ranking

    The route and the profile of the stage

    Seventh stage from Guitté to Dinan – 155.3 km.


    Profile of the 7th stage of the Tour de Bretagne

    Profile of the 7th stage of the Tour de Bretagne

    © Tour of Brittany

    Route of the seventh stage of the Tour de Bretagne 2021

    Route of the seventh stage of the Tour de Bretagne 2021

    © Tour de Bretagne – ProCyclingMaps

