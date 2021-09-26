Unusual: An AirBnB for rent with its private circuit [Vidéo]

We call it combining the useful with the pleasant. If you want to go on vacation to enjoy your two-wheeler with family and / or friends, but also have an Airbnb large enough to accommodate all these little people, then the Little Talladega Airbnb rental is for you. Indeed, the rental of this large house also includes a private circuit in its garden. Just that !

This residence has all the possible and imaginable equipment, such as a basketball and tennis court, another dedicated to baseball, a gym, a playground for children games, a pond dedicated to fishing, a swimming pool, etc. The most incredible is undoubtedly its circuit, ideal for using the kartings provided and racing with friends. It is also possible to use it with your own cars or motorcycles.

For those who are not passionate about motor sports, the residence also has an arcade room, a billiard room and its own nightclub. Everything is done not to get bored!

If Motocross is your passion, no problem, the huge terrain also has an off-road track.





This 800m² Tuscan-style mansion has 6 bedrooms, 12 beds, and can accommodate up to 16 people, according to Airbnb. Its rental price is hardly high given its capacity and its numerous infrastructures. Two nights in Little Tallageda’s house will set you back just $ 4,000, or $ 167 per night per person (€ 142 at the current exchange rate).

This property is located in the United States, in Pomona, Missouri. It’s one of the few houses in the world to have a tour, so why not take advantage of it?