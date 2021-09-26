Unusual. One of the most famous Internet memes sold for 63,000 euros

What are NFTs?

NFTs, for “non-fungible tokens”, are lines of computer code that cannot be replaced or exchanged. They are part of the blockchain, a computer system that allows transactions to be certified.

Launched in the 2010s, they are used to authenticate a digital object that has no physical existence. We find them in the fields of design, sport, but especially art. To simplify, we can compare an NFT to a paper certificate proving that a table is original. Except that a non-fungible token is dematerialized, secure and also makes it possible to know who owns the work.





NFT transactions are not done with traditional currency, but with cryptocurrency: ethereum. The price of an NFT therefore varies depending on the price of the cryptocurrency, but above all on the rarity of the work associated with it. It is therefore a speculative market.

In the spring, the NFT of a table in digital format was sold for the equivalent of $ 69.3 million, while it is available everywhere on the Internet. Earlier, an NFT of Nyan Cat, a very famous meme, was sold by the creator of the image for 300 Ethereum (around $ 888,000). In March, Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, sold his very first tweet for the equivalent of $ 2.9 million.

Owning an NFT does not mean that you touch copyright on the digital object in question. It just means that you own the original file, which you can collect or resell.