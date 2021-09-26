Vaimalama Chaves files a complaint after being assaulted by young people

She continues in writing: “Today, I was attacked by a gang of less than 18 years old, therefore not condemnable, but it is not normal”, she is indignant. These young people, she explains, threw stones at her “for fun”. Then “they tried to steal my phone, they had fun throwing me more when I left”.

MISCELLANEOUS FACTS – “Today I am angry because I was assaulted.” Facing the camera, she blows, then cuts the video. In a message posted on Instagram on Saturday, September 25, the former Miss France 2019 Vaimalama Chaves expresses his anger, but also his dismay after being attacked by young people in Paris.

To illustrate his words, Vaimalama Chaves publishes a video that she had the “reflex” to take during her attack and which “saved” her. We see a dozen young boys around her, then who run away, hiding their faces. With the comment of the old miss: “I don’t want (sic) anyone else to have to go through this. Insecurity, anger, loss of resources. ”

“No sir, I did not receive ‘only’ pebbles”

Because Vaimalama Chaves says above all to have felt “weak” and “helpless”. “I confess to you that words fail me and I am disappointed that I did not have the power to do the right thing. Why should we be silent? Why should we suffer? ”, She tells her 570,000 subscribers.

Besides her attackers, she is also angry with the police, who would have minimized their distress and protested: “I tried to film to show it to the police, who an hour later is still not there. ‘It’s okay, she only received pebbles’ by phone. No sir, I did not receive ‘only’ stones. ”

A few hours later, she announced that she had filed a complaint. “It won’t stop there. If I have experienced this and I have been able to show it to you, thousands of others are going through the same and worse and say nothing. There is no need to be silent. ” And to conclude, “If any assault happens to you, say so. Let everyone know what’s going on because it’s not your fault. ”

