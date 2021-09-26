Vaimalama Chaves files a complaint after being assaulted in the street

The former Miss France tells on Instagram to have been attacked in Paris “by a gang of young people under 18” who threw stones “for fun”, before trying to steal his phone.

“Dear women. Today I am angry. I am angry because I was assaulted.” Moved, with tears in his eyes, Vaimalama Chaves shared videos on Instagram on Saturday evening, in which she denounces an assault of which she was the victim in Paris.

The former Miss France, who says she feels “weak and destitute”, says she was attacked in the street “by a gang of young people under 18” who threw stones “for fun”, before trying to steal his phone. Determined to “confront” one of them, she ended up being surrounded by “about fifteen young guys”.





“I confess to you that words fail me and I am disappointed that I did not have the power to do the right thing,” she wrote before asking: “Why should we be silent? Why should we suffer ? “

“I say no'”

She then shares a video where we see teenagers running away, hiding their faces so as not to be recognized. “I don’t want someone else to have to go through this. The insecurity, the anger, the loss of means”, she confides before specifying that she filmed to show the scene to the police, who would have according to her, delayed in helping him.

“I didn’t receive all stones. They tried to steal my phone. They had fun throwing me more when I was leaving. They surrounded me when I tried to call 17. I say ‘no’! “she says.

A little later, Vaimalama Chaves gave news of the situation, announcing that he had filed a complaint. “Things will not stop there. If I have been through this and have been able to show it to you, thousands of others suffer the same and worse, and say nothing. Silence does not take place. ‘to be “, can we read on the Story of the beauty queen.

“If an assault happens to you, whatever it is, say it. To everyone, let know what is happening because it is not your fault”, adds the young woman.