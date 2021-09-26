vandalism around Barcelona beaches

To contain possible overflows, the police forces were deployed en masse in Barcelona. That night, a crowd of young people went to Bogatell beach. The giant botellón, this time, went without major incident despite tensions at the end of the evening. Back to a more peaceful night.

Photo: Clémentine Laurent / Equinox

New night of police mobilization in Barcelona. Marked by the events of the evening from Friday to Saturday, the Mossos d’Esquadra and Guàrdia Urbana barricaded the exit of the metro from Plaza de Espana and Avenue Maria Cristina. The young people nevertheless went to the legendary square to enjoy the Mercè festivities.

However, police officers made sure to confiscate the alcohol bottles. Indeed, alcohol abuse was one of the main sources of tensions the day before which resulted in a toll of 43 injured. About a hundred young people were also present in the Joan Miró park. The police were able to dislodge them without problem, around eleven o’clock in the evening.

Bogatell beach taken by storm

If no clashes occurred in the Plaza de Espana, the beach of Bogatell was, for its part, taken by storm by the youth of Barcelona. A macrobotellon formed from the Olympic Port to Mar Bella, whose thousands of participants were mainly young people between the ages of 14 and 20.

The party was there: music broadcast on speakers, dances, songs and excessive alcohol consumption. Most of the night went off without a hitch and Barcelona’s youth seemed to be reconnecting with pre-Covid freedom.

Late night vandalism

Around three in the morning, the first tensions started and coincided with the arrival of a group of about twenty individuals dressed in black, their faces half hidden by their hoods. Fights, thefts and throwing of glass bottles punctuated the evening. A motorcycle was set on fire and the Escamarlà restaurant was trashed. At least 30 people have been arrested according to law enforcement figures.

Grups of gent molt jove advanced in block i ataca, roba, colpeja with impunity in Bogatell. No hee ha policia. pic.twitter.com/LvhoEzTJsi – Germán Aranda Millán (@german_aranda) September 26, 2021

Following the fights, slight injuries are to be deplored. However, the caregivers on the beach put it into perspective. “These kinds of events take place every Saturday because of alcohol abuse and fights. It has nothing to do with what happened last night when the individuals were bleeding with stab wounds. “