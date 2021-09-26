very undecided match to Ernest Wallon

70 ‘- DUUUUUPONNT SEALS THE MATCH! (TOU 22-15 ASM)
But what a player this Antoine Dupont! Tolofua picks up the ball on a scrum before serving Dupont perfectly, who puts on the rods and will flatten in a corner on a superb jump!
68 ‘- Already 6 hits lost by Clermont (TOU 17-15 ASM)
It’s a festival of keys lost by Clermont who can blame himself if he loses tonight!
65 ‘- Superb ASM defense (TOU 17-15 ASM)
The Clermontois do not give up in defense while Toulouse is not far from breaking through! Lee gets his hands on the ball and he’s recovered!
63 ‘- Dupont gets shut up (TOU 17-15 ASM)
Excellent defense of Clermont which leaves no opportunity for Toulouse! Dupont tries to go through the small side but he is recovered by a tackle from Fischer who puts his arms around!
61 ‘- Testing opportunity for Toulouse (TOU 17-15 ASM)
Ooh the big mistake of Matsushima who commits a forward in front of his goal! There will be a good opportunity for Toulouse!
58 ‘- Cros shows the example (TOU 17-15 ASM)
After having stolen a balloon in touch, François Cros continues his harvest! He tackles Hanrahan, gets up and comes to challenge the ball! Balloon won!
56 ‘- Nice cover from Ramos (TOU 17-15 ASM)
Camille Lopez takes the initiative with an interval catch! He hits for himself but Ramos has covered his goal line well! He clears his camp!
53 ‘- Lopez passes the drop! (TOU 17-15 ASM)
First drop of the successful season for the Clermontois! The Jaunards did not advance and decided to capitalize thanks to the boot of Lopez, 17 to 15!
51 ‘- Huge opportunity for ASM (TOU 17-12 ASM)
What an action of Penaud who pierces by himself on 15 meters with a big inside hook on Ahki! He tries to give Matsushima who does not keep the ball!
47 ‘- Jelonch sanctioned (TOU 17-12 ASM)
Anthony Jelonch’s turn to be sanctioned by Maxime Chalon. The 3rd line wing took the leg of the torchbearer and it’s a penalty!
45 ‘- Toulouse pass the second (TOU 17-12 ASM)
In the disorder, Pita Ahki is crooked before piercing 30 meters! He forgets Mauvaka on his right and prefers to play a jump on Ramos! It was the wrong choice!
43 ‘- JELONCH FOR HIS FIRST TRIAL WITH TOULOUSE (TOU 17-12 ASM)
Already a big highlight for Toulouse who wants to score Clermont at the start of the second period! Jelonch pulls away from a regroup to score on the line! Ramos inquires, 17 to 12!
HALF TIME! CLERMONT IS AHEAD OF ERNEST WALLON!
It’s the break at Ernest Wallon! Toulouse is manhandled by Clermont with a score of 12-10! ASM scored two tries by Raka and O’Connor and would have deserved to score a lot more. Toulouse is doing pretty well with only two points behind. Ugo Mola will shake the changing rooms!
40 ‘- Big tackle Ahki (TOU 10-12 ASM)
Magnificent defense of Ahki who saves a test balloon after a very dangerous action! Behind, Arnold backs off the Auvergne offensive and the ball is recovered!
39 ‘- Dangerous touch to follow (TOU 10-12 ASM)
Yellow card for Zack Holmes for a tie on O’Connor! There will be a penalty to play for the ASM and the Clermontois go into touch!
38 ‘- Video refereeing on a high tackle (TOU 10-12 ASM)
Video refereeing for a high tackle from Holmes on O’Connor! It does not smell good for Toulouse and the 3/4 Australian center.
36 ‘- Ramos reacts to the foot (TOU 10-12 ASM)
Penalty obtained in the wake of the test by Toulouse! Easy, Ramos adds three more points! 12 to 10 for Clermont who keeps the lead!
33 ‘- THE SECOND TEST FOR CLERMONT! (TOU 7-12 ASM)
On a scrum lost by Toulouse in front of its line, the Clermontois dismissed side closed with Camille Lopez. The opener comes to serve Marvin O’Connor who flattens in the corner! It was his first ball and Lopez quits 12-7!
30 ‘- Raka goes out on injury (TOU 7-5 ASM)
Big blow for the ASM with the exit on injury of Alivereti Raka! The winger is replaced by Marvin 0’Connor, the former Bayonnais and player of VII!
29 ‘- The huge opportunity for Toulouse (TOU 7-5 ASM)
Big opportunity for Stade Toulousain with Ntamack who pierces! He is caught narrowly and tries to give in the same movement to Dupont but the pass is not assured! It was a test otherwise!
27 ‘- Dupont is hole (TOU 7-5 ASM)
Antoine Dupont sends a kick directly into touch when he was not within his 22 meters! It’s rare to report it!
24 ‘- NTAMACK’S RESPONSE! (TOU 7-5 ASM)
Toulouse’s first attempt! Toulouse dominated but Toulouse reacts nicely! It plays well with the ball and the ASM finds itself overwhelmed. Small over Médard for Ntamack which will flatten! Fischer even takes a yellow card for a cynical foul! Ramos transforms, 7 to 5!
22 ‘- Toulouse is still jostled (TOU 0-5 ASM)
The Toulouse Stadium is unrecognizable for the moment, but this poor start to the match is to be blamed for the Clermontois!
20 ‘- Ahki crestfallen on the buttocks (TOU 0-5 ASM)
Once again, Toulouse shows its teeth on an action of Ahki which puts crestfallen on the buttocks! Good, after the Toulousains retreat 20 meters.
17 ‘- Toulouse hands over the ball (TOU 0-5 ASM)
Toulouse returns to the Clermont camp and the ball is stolen in touch by Flament! Ramos’s low-foot game was blocked and the ball returned to Toulouse’s hands.
15 ‘- Beheregaray misses his throw (TOU 0-5 ASM)
New touch to come for Clermont five meters from the in-goal! The throw is not straight, it is a gift from the Auvergne!
10 ‘- What a start to the match (TOU 0-5 ASM)
There are interval catches on all sides and Matsushima takes advantage of a turnover to break through 40 meters! Behind, it is a penalty for Toulouse but Ramos commits a forward by wanting to play quickly …
8 ‘- THE RAKAAAAAA TEST (TOU 0-5 ASM)
First try in this match for ASM! On a throw in touch, we send Vili to the point of fixation. Behind, the game bounces with Penaud who skips the pass for Raka and the winger concludes! In the corner, Lopez misses the goal, 5 to 0!
6 ‘- Lopez returns the game to the 22 Toulouse (TOU 0-0 ASM)
Penalty against Cros for a foul on the ground! He was not on his feet to challenge the ball! Lopez does not feel at 45 meters and finds the touch!
2 ‘- Toulouse is very hot (TOU 0-0 ASM)
Clermontois hurt with each impact and move forward all the time! Yato is found at the end of the line and he will explode on Ntamack! Behind, Dupont is countered but Ntamack again will flatten him!
1 ‘- Big stopper on Matsushima (TOU 0-0 ASM)
First ball for the Japanese rear who tries to take the hole! He was driven back by the Toulouse defense for 2 meters!
0 ‘- TOULOUSE-CLERMONT KICK OFF! (TOU 0-0 ASM)
And let’s go for this last match of the 4th day of Top 14 between Toulouse and Clermont!
Crestfallen in 13, Vahaamahina captain
Jedrasiak is back in the second row after a calf injury and the French international Sipili Falatea makes his return on the bench. Sebastien Vahaamahina is the captain of the Auvergne training.
Usually reserved for Moala, put to rest for this trip, Damian Penaud holds second center for the first time since December 2019. At the crossroads, Bézy is associated with Lopez.
And the composition of the ASM!
Matsushima, Pourailly, Penaud, Vili, Raka, Lopez (o), Bézy (m); Lee, Yato, Fischer, Vahaamahina (c), Jedrasiak, Ojovan, Beheregaray, Ravai.
Substitutes: Fourcade, Falgoux, Amatosero, Cancoriet, Viallard, Hanrahan, O’Connor, Falatea
Ahki back, heavy in Toulouse
Still undefeated in the championship, Stade Toulouse recovers Pita Ahki In the center. At the hinge, the inseparable duo Dupont–Ntamack holds. The rear trio is made up of Medard and Lebel on the wings, as well as Ramos in back.
Before, Mauvaka is preferred to Julien Marchand and Flament holds second line with Rory arnold. In the third line, it’s also heavy with Jelonch, Cros and Tolofua.
The composition of Toulouse!
Ramos, Médard, Ahki, Holmes, Lebel, Ntamack (o), Dupont (m) (c); Tolofua, Cros, Jelonch, Ro. Arnold, Flament, Tafili, Mauvaka, Baille.
Substitutes: Marchand, Neti, Ri. Arnold, Placines, Balès, Tauzin, Nanai-Williams, Faumuina.
Toulouse-Cermont, kick off at 9:05 pm!
Good evening everyone and welcome to RMC Sport to follow the last match of Day 4 of Top 14 live! Toulouse welcomes Clermont in a shock of mastodons! Kick-off at 9:05 pm!