VIDEO – Volcanic eruption in La Palma: lava enters village for the second time and destroys church steeple

Todoque and its 1,200 inhabitants saw lava break through their village for the second time since the eruption began on Sunday. Terrible images.

A week that the island of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain) faces one of the most serious volcanic eruptions of its history. the Cumbre Vieja volcano has woken up. Since then, the lava continues to flow, the ashes cover half of the island and even got the better of the airport, forced to close. Not to mention landslides.

Miracle, no death is to be deplored, thanks to the work of the forecasters who made it possible to anticipate and to protect everyone.

But this weekend, the volcano entered an extreme explosive phase. In other words, the windows of buildings located within a radius of 3 km can explode. And lava flowing again …





Double penalty

A small village is moreover doubly bearing the costs of this lava which does not stop gushing from the volcano. Todoque and its 1,200 inhabitants saw the lava enter it for the second time this Sunday. While a large part of the houses are already affected, this time, church did not take the shock. With the passage of the lava, the bell tower literally collapses. Terrible images to discover on lindependant.fr.