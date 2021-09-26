After Thomas Pesquet, an American satellite photographed the lava flow from space. An exceptional shot.

Volcanic eruption in La Palma: the incredible photo of the lava flow taken by a US satellite from space

For a week, the Cumbre Vieja volcano entered eruption. Causing serious damage to the island of La Palma, of Canary Islands (Spain).

Since then, an important lava flow ravages one side of the island, houses and land included, when the other part is covered with ashes. This Sunday, landslides were even observed.

Live from space

To top it off, the volcano entered an extreme explosive phase at the end of the week. Miracle, no death is to be deplored, thanks in particular to the work of forecasters who have made it possible to anticipate and protect the population.





An eruption of extraordinary violence and an extraordinary phenomenon, which gives birth to many exceptional documents. Like that of Thomas Pesquet who immortalized the eruption from the International Space Station.

An American satellite also photographed the lava flow, cloudless and therefore with perfect visibility from space. An exceptional snapshot captured by the Landsat-8 satellite that L’Indépendant shares with you.