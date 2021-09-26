what becomes of the hero of the film played by Tom Hanks?

SULLY FILM. Tom Hanks plays Chesley Sullenberger, a pilot who successfully landed an Airbus on the Hudson, in Clint Eastwood’s film “Sully”. What becomes of the real hero?

[Mis à jour le 26 septembre 2021 à 20h45] In 2009, Chesley Sullenberger, called “Sully”, achieved a feat: he managed to land the Airbus A320 he was piloting in the Hudson, near New York. The aircraft was damaged by a double bird strike, which rendered the aircraft’s two turbojets completely unusable. The 160 people on board escaped unscathed. This “Hudson Miracle” inspired Clint Eastwood’s movie, “Sully”. In the role of the pilot with remarkable composure, we find Tom Hanks. But what becomes of the real “hero of the Hudson”?





Today, the real “Sully” is 70 years old. Chesley Sullenberger is enjoying his retirement, taken a year after the incident. Since then, the former pilot has worked occasionally as a visiting professor at the Center for Disaster Management at the University of California, Berkeley. The one later nicknamed “the hero of the Hudson” also works as an expert on aviation-related subjects for the CBS channel. He was also seen in 2017 in the movie The Very Bad Dads 2, in which he appears in his own role. In Clint Eastwood’s film “Sully”, Chesley Sullenberg also does a cameo, in her own role.

Synopsis – Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger is originally an ordinary man, a simple air pilot, who by the stroke of fate, becomes the American hero par excellence. Clint Eastwood leans over Sully who rescued the passengers from an Airbus A320 that was going straight to the crash. During a routine flight, birds irreparably damage the jet engines of the plane as it prepares to fly over New York. No question of thinking too long otherwise everyone will perish. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger at the controls of the Airbus, decides to attempt a landing maneuver and aims for the Hudson River. Without an engine, the plane still flies, like a glider. And only the expertise and composure of the seasoned pilot allow everyone to land on the water after the greatest fear of their lives.