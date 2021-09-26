More

    What it might cost to thank Claude Puel

    Sports


    September 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM by Emmanuel Bernard

    ASSE Claude Puel eviction
    Claude Puel is a coach in the hot seat.

    The derby, already hot for the Greens, will be his justice of the peace. If he fails to convince, at a minimum, to defeat, ideally, rival Olympique Lyonnais, Claude Puel could be ousted from his role as ASSE coach. This is a scenario evoked by the newspaper The team, and which can be guessed as the pressure becomes strong on the Stéphanois, currently last in Ligue 1, without having won this season.


    Still nine months of his contract signed three years with ASSE

    “The more time passes, the less his contract – at least 225,000 € gross monthly – protects him. If he dismisses him, ASSE will only owe him nine months “, writes Bernard Lions about the Tarn coach, for almost two years all exactly, in office at his post. Claude Puel signed, in October 2019, a three-year contract, with the term, this 2021-2022 season, on the evening of June 30.

    More than 2 M € to possibly pay in case of dismissal of Claude Puel

    Sacking him could force the Saint-Etienne management to pay the remainder of his contract. Either the nine months mentioned at 225,000 euros, or a little more than 2 million euros gross (2.25 million euros), cumulatively. This is a significant sum for the club which would gladly spare itself such an expense, with tight finances and a willingness of shareholders to sell. However, it is urgent to find solutions, to pass the baton in the best possible way. If it falls in Ligue 2, ASSE will no longer have the value that its owners currently give it.





    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleA TGV without passengers to auscultate the French high-speed network
    Next articleSophie Ellis-Bextor reveals having been raped at 17: “That’s how I lost my virginity”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC