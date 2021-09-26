What it might cost to thank Claude Puel

September 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM by Emmanuel Bernard

Claude Puel is a coach in the hot seat.

The derby, already hot for the Greens, will be his justice of the peace. If he fails to convince, at a minimum, to defeat, ideally, rival Olympique Lyonnais, Claude Puel could be ousted from his role as ASSE coach. This is a scenario evoked by the newspaper The team, and which can be guessed as the pressure becomes strong on the Stéphanois, currently last in Ligue 1, without having won this season.





Still nine months of his contract signed three years with ASSE

“The more time passes, the less his contract – at least 225,000 € gross monthly – protects him. If he dismisses him, ASSE will only owe him nine months “, writes Bernard Lions about the Tarn coach, for almost two years all exactly, in office at his post. Claude Puel signed, in October 2019, a three-year contract, with the term, this 2021-2022 season, on the evening of June 30.

More than 2 M € to possibly pay in case of dismissal of Claude Puel

Sacking him could force the Saint-Etienne management to pay the remainder of his contract. Either the nine months mentioned at 225,000 euros, or a little more than 2 million euros gross (2.25 million euros), cumulatively. This is a significant sum for the club which would gladly spare itself such an expense, with tight finances and a willingness of shareholders to sell. However, it is urgent to find solutions, to pass the baton in the best possible way. If it falls in Ligue 2, ASSE will no longer have the value that its owners currently give it.











