where does Jacques Chirac’s wife live today?

For several decades, Bernadette Chirac embodied and masterfully led Operation Yellow Pieces. But since 2019, a year marked by the death of her husband, the widow of Jacques Chirac has only been an observer of this initiative after passing the torch to Brigitte Macron. She also made an appearance in the program Symphonie pour la vie, broadcast on France 3 on Wednesday, February 10. Since the disappearance of the former head of state, the former First Lady is indeed subscribers absent from the media scene and has joined his residence at Quai Voltaire, in Paris.

In any case, this was assured by the Sunday Journal in August 2020. Our colleagues then affirmed that this choice was made by Claude Chirac, the youngest daughter of the principal concerned. An act of love since this house is full of good memories for his mother, unlike the rue de Tournon where Jacques Chirac breathed his last. Bernadette Chirac lived there for a long time with her late husband. No other information about this move has been communicated since, suggesting that the octogenarian would still be in the seventh arrondissement of the capital.





Devastated by the death of the former head of state, Bernadette Chirac is also considerably weakened. If her daughter Claude is a pillar of the most essential, she was also able to count on the support of “three nursing assistants, Fidéline, Nadine and Lucia”, as reported by the newspaper (…)

