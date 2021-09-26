Why are there more terrestrial than marine species on our planet?

Reading time: 5 min

One of the fundamental questions in biology is to understand how biodiversity is organized on our planet. Certain questions remain in fact unanswered. Why are there more terrestrial than marine species – about six times as many? This enigma is all the more important since marine biodiversity appeared long before that of the land surface of our planet. Since a longer time has passed since the emergence of life in the oceans, the superiority of the number of terrestrial species over marine species appears to be a seemingly counter-intuitive observation.

Another enigma remains. Why are there more species in some regions of the world than in others? This is particularly the case in equatorial regions, where the number of species is higher than in the polar regions. Dozens of hypotheses have been formulated, but none is the subject of a consensus within the international scientific community. A new theory suggests that mathematics could play a fundamental role.

To progress on these biological questions, the scientific community continues to collect living beings (archaea, bacteria, plants, fungi and animals) in order to inventory them and study their biology. Scientists estimate that between 9% (marine species) and 14% (terrestrial species) of species have been named and described to date.

Ecologists are investigating the multiple interactions of these species with the environment, including the climate, but also with all the species living around them, an essential prerequisite for understanding their spatial distributions (biogeography), their reproduction rates ( phenology) and their temporal fluctuations from seasonal fluctuations to century-old and millennial changes, or even changes occurring at geological time scales (ecology, paleoecology and bioclimatology).

A new theory

A theory, called METAL (MacroEcological Theory on the Arrangement of Life), has been proposed to connect together biogeography, phenology, ecology, paleoecology and bioclimatology of species, but also to understand how communities of species are formed and how biodiversity s ‘organizes and changes in space and time.

Understanding the spatio-temporal organization of large-scale biodiversity requires the development of numerical models where biological, environmental and climatic knowledge are put into equation.

Temperature is a primary factor controlling the physiology of all species living on our planet.

Within the framework of METAL theory, the fundamental bases of the biodiversity model are simple. A large number of fictitious species are generated. Each fictitious species (we speak of a pseudo-species) has unique physiological preferences, which define their ecological niche, that is to say their response to climatic and environmental constraints. We can initially consider a simple niche, considering only the dimensions (or variables) temperature and water availability (here precipitation).

Temperature is a primary factor controlling the physiology of all species living on our planet and precipitation is an indication of water availability, a variable just as important as temperature for terrestrial species. Each of the millions of fictitious species created interacts with climatic factors and gradually colonizes the terrestrial and marine environment (on the surface and at the bottom of the oceans). During the simulations, the species gradually organize themselves into communities and biodiversity, more precisely here the number of species in a given region, is reconstituted.

| Gregory Beaugrand

These numerical experiments (or simulations) very correctly reconstruct the spatial distribution of biodiversity as it is currently observed for a large number of taxonomic groups in terrestrial and marine environments (eg: crustaceans, fish, cetaceans, plants, birds). Biodiversity maps for the ocean floor remain provisional as few observations have been made to date to confirm these results.





The great chessboard of life

The reconstruction of the biodiversity distributions observed in nature occurs because the niche-climate interaction generates a mathematical constraint on the number of species that can become established in a given region. We have called this constraint the great chessboard of life. Although there remains a large part of stochasticity (absence of causal determinism) on the type and number of species that can establish in a region, this number cannot exceed a theoretical threshold set by the niche-climate interaction in the model.

The great chessboard of life. Each square of the chessboard is composed of sub-squares which represent the number of climatic niches, which fixes the number of species that can establish themselves regionally in a geographic square. L represents the possible number of niches (or maximum number of species) and S the number of species which occupy the geographic square. Q represents the saturation of the niches, with Q = (S / L) x100. 100% saturation means all niches are occupied. | Gregory Beaugrand

For example, few species can establish at the minimum and maximum limits of temperature and precipitation. The poles correspond to the minimum limits of the values ​​of temperatures (for the terrestrial and marine environment) and precipitation (for the terrestrial environment), the number of species that can establish themselves is fundamentally limited since two species having the same niche (c ‘ i.e. having the same adaptations to cope with environmental fluctuations) cannot coexist according to Gausse’s principle of competitive exclusion. As the upper limits are not observed at the equator in the current climate, biodiversity is maximum at the level of the equator in the terrestrial environment and at the level of the subtropics in the marine environment. This was not always the case and during warm periods biodiversity could be much lower at the equator. Likewise, biodiversity has sometimes been much higher at the level of the poles.

Why is the number of terrestrial species more important than the number of marine species? Several factors are at the origin of this difference. The first, fundamental, is linked to the number of climatic dimensions. Water is by definition present everywhere in the ocean, which is not the case for the terrestrial environment. The additional climatic dimension greatly increases the number of bioclimatic niches and thus the number of species that can become established in the terrestrial environment. The addition of an additional climatic dimension, combined with more pronounced geographic variations in terrestrial environments, increases the possibility of speciation, that is to say creation of species, because reproductive isolation is more likely.

Biodiversity is highest at the level of the equator in a terrestrial environment and at the level of subtropical regions in the marine environment.

The rate of diversification remains an important parameter, because it determines the degree of occupation of the niches in a given geographical cell and the life history traits of each group make the living chessboard specific to a given taxonomic group, which explains why sometimes the lack of universality of biodiversity patterns at large spatial scales. The chessboard of life is reorganized according to the climate, which makes it dynamic from fine time scales to very large scales (i.e. geological scales).

METAL theory shows that a deterministic component, that is to say intelligible and predictable, controls the organization of biological systems from the organizational level of the individual to the organizational level of communities. The models resulting from the METAL theory, integrating this intelligibility, allow us to better understand the organization of biodiversity on our planet, but also to predict past, contemporary and future biodiversity, and therefore to anticipate the response of biological systems to the climate deregulation. Individuals are subject to other rules. The larger the species, the fewer individuals they have, a pattern of variability known as Damuth’s rule (1981).

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.