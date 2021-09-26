Withdrawal of Barkhane: “An abandonment in full flight”, denounces Mali

A withdrawal for the benefit of private militias? At the podium of the UN General Assembly this Sunday, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga expressed his dissatisfaction with Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on June 10, 2021 to “deeply transform” the national presence in Mali and to withdraw part of Barkhane’s troops.

Choguel Kokalla Maïga in particular qualified as “abandonment in full flight”, the French military disengagement in the Sahel, deploring a “lack of consultation” of Paris and a “unilateral” announcement without tripartite coordination with the UN and the Malian government. The Prime Minister calls for “a more offensive posture” of the 15,000 peacekeepers of the Minusma mission on the spot, to face the increased jihadist threat in the Sahel.

But to “fill this void”, left by France, in a country plagued by coups d’état and terrorism, Mali has announced its intention to explore “the ways and means to better ensure security in an autonomous manner with other partners ”. Choguel Kokalla Maïga did not quote the Russian company Wagner, supplier of paramilitaries, but this company was in everyone’s mind, because of previous Russian statements.

If Russia gave explicit support to this call for private reinforcements, shortly before these announcements, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, confirmed that Bamako had approached “Russian private companies”, during a press conference. at the UN. At the same time, he assures us that this did not concern the Russian government in any way. France and the European Union are concerned about this orientation of Mali towards Russia during exchanges in New York, said Sergey Lavrov.

“All this is done on a legitimate basis”, between a “legitimate government, recognized by all” and entities which “provide services through foreign specialists”, he argued. “We have nothing to do with it,” he insisted, Russia systematically denying that Russian private paramilitary companies are subordinate to it. Small picnic in passing: “France wants to significantly reduce its military forces (…) but they have not succeeded in fighting the terrorists in Kidal, they continue to reign in this region”, added the Russian minister.



“Get out! “

Present, among others, in Libya and the Central African Republic, where it has been accused of abuses since the spring, the Wagner group is suspected, in particular by Paris, of acting on behalf of the Kremlin where the latter does not want to appear officially.

“At the governmental level, Russia contributes to the military defense capabilities of Mali”, also affirmed Sergey Lavrov, referring to the supply of “technical military equipment”. And to estimate: “it would be better to synchronize the action of the ‘European Union and Russia in the fight against terrorism, not only in Mali but also in the Sahel and Sahara region ”.

Thirteen European countries, some of them involved in the Takuba coalition of special forces in Mali, deemed Wagner’s possible involvement unacceptable on Friday. This group provides military equipment maintenance and training services. He is accused of mercenarism and suspected of belonging to a businessman close to the Kremlin, Evguéni Prigojine. France, Germany or Estonia have warned that they will reconsider their military presence in Mali if an agreement is reached.

In addition to the UN, worried in covert words about Wagner’s arrival in Mali, the EU, which trains Malian soldiers through its UETM Mali mission, made up of 700 soldiers from 25 European countries, has warned that an implication of this Russian society would “seriously” affect its relations with Bamako. “Say I was there first, get out!” It is insulting, in the first place for the government in Bamako which invited foreign partners ”, replied Sergey Lavrov.

France, engaged since January 2013 in the Sahel and which has lost 52 soldiers in the Sahel, including the last Friday, has decided to reorganize its military presence around a tighter device, centered on targeted strikes against jihadist leaders and on the support for local armies.