Wout Van Aert: “The ideal? Beat a small group in the sprint! “

All eyes will be on Wout Van Aert Sunday on the road race of World’s Championships. Big favorite of the event, the new world number will have a huge sign on the back, but he hopes that will not prevent him from going for a first rainbow jersey on the road, he who has already obtained three silver medals (time trial 2020 and 2021, road race 2020, not to mention his 2nd place in the Olympic road race a few weeks ago). “It is something special. It is a dream to arrive at the first place in the UCI ranking. It gives even more confidence and a lot of morale for Sunday “, he explained to our colleagues from the RTBF.

The Belgian will arrive with a lot of confidence, but also a lot of pressure, especially since he will play on his home soil in front of his supporters. “I don’t think I experienced it at this point (pressure). Maybe during the cyclocross world championships in Belgium. It was also something! Globally, the road is much bigger. There is a lot of pressure but also a lot of stress, there were a lot of people on the reconnaissance course this Wednesday. It gives a lot of emotion “, he added.





“It’s more special to win in the sprint”

By his side, he can count on Remco Evenepoel, which could also prevail. Some also imagine that the cohabitation between the two men could go wrong, which Van Aert refutes. “It is not a problem at all. I also think that in the future, that will never be a problem. We are really different. Remco is a rider for the Grand Tours, the Tour de France, for the mountains. I’m more of a classic runner and I think there is a lot of space for both of us. I hope the Belgians are supporters of Remco, of me, but also of the other riders “, he declared before evoking his main adversaries. “I am thinking of three very strong countries: Denmark, France and Italy. They are the strongest after us. I also think of Tom Pidcock, Caleb Ewan and Mathieu Van der Poel. The ideal scenario? Arrive with a small peloton and sprint Sagan, Colbrelli, Alaphilippe etc. It’s more emotion and more special to win in the sprint “, he concluded.