2022 finance bill: the new income tax scale



The income brackets of the new scale are indexed to the increase in consumer prices (Photo credit: Fotolia)

The 2022 finance bill (PLF 2022) was presented on September 22. Among the measures unveiled, is the 2022 income tax schedule, which will be applied as of the income tax return made in the spring of 2022 and will be used to calculate the balance of tax payable for 2021 income.

The 2022 finance bill

In accordance with the 2021 finance law, the income brackets of the new scale are indexed to the increase in consumer prices (excluding tobacco). This is good news for taxpayers since the increase in consumer prices (excluding tobacco) expected for 2021 is 1.40%. The 2022 income tax brackets are therefore increased by 1.40%, compared to 0.20% the previous year. The objective of this indexation is to neutralize the effects of inflation on the level of household taxation.





The progressive scale of income tax 2022

The 2022 income tax scale proposed in the 2022 PLF is therefore as follows:

Fraction of taxable income * less than 10,225 euros (10,084 euros in 2021): 0%

Fraction of taxable income * between 10,225 euros and 26,070 euros (10,085 euros to 25,710 euros in 2021): 11%

Fraction of taxable income * between 26,070 euros and 74,545 euros (25,711 euros to 73,516 euros): 30%

Fraction of taxable income * between 74,545 euros to 158,122 euros (73,517 euros to 158,122 euros): 41%

Fraction of taxable income * greater than 160,336 euros (158,122 euros in 2021): 45%

* Fraction of taxable income for a share

The ceiling of the family quotient (general case) thus increases to 1,592 euros per half-share.

We will have to wait for the adoption of the PLF 2022 for the scale to be final.

Persons who declare more than 10,225 euros of income per unit over the year (instead of 10,084 euros the previous year) are therefore taxable.

How is income tax calculated?

The first step is to calculate the net taxable income. This corresponds to salaries and other income, from which we subtract 10% for professional expenses (or even real expenses), deductible expenses (alimony, retirement savings, etc.) and certain allowances.

The taxable income per unit is then calculated by dividing the net taxable income by the number of shares in the tax household. Then we apply the scale to him. By multiplying the result by the number of shares of the family quotient, we obtain the amount of income tax.