    5.8 magnitude earthquake kills one, injures nine in Crete

    The epicenter of this unexpected earthquake, according to a seismologist, was located about twenty kilometers fromHeraklion, the capital of the Greek island.

    A major earthquake shook the island of Crete on Monday, September 27.The earthquake, of magnitude 5.8 according to the Geodynamic Observatory of Athens and 6 according to the American institute USGS, occurred at 9:17 a.m. (local time) in about twenty kilometers from Heraklion, the main city of the Greek island.

    A worker working in a collapsed church in Arkalohori has died, a Greek Civil Protection official said. Much damage has been observed in this agricultural town. ERT public television (in Greek) also left nine injured.


    “It’s an earthquake we weren’t expecting”, testified the seismologist Efthymis Lekkas, president of the organization of anti-seismic protection, quoted by the Greek news agency ANA. “At the moment, there are aftershocks of magnitude 4.5.”


