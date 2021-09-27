9 years later, a mysterious wallet filled with 616 bitcoins awakens

There are medium to long term investments that are better than others. While it is not always easy to anticipate the increase in value, this is as true for an object as a cryptocurrency. Not so far from the image of the pirate returning to unearth his treasure on a desert island, that of the transaction carried out on September 19 is identifiable with a real loot raid.





After nearly nine years of inactivity, a wallet of 616 bitcoins has been moved. A dormant portfolio since December 2012 (!). And the least we can say is that its value has since exploded. Because at the time, a bitcoin was exchanged for about 13 US dollars, for a total of 8,000 dollars. Today, with a bitcoin valued at $ 43,700 per unit, the situation has really changed: nearly $ 27 million now belongs to the owner of the wallet!

The other question raised by this event is the period between the last activity and the return to business of the holder of this richly furnished wallet. Because even if he had a hollow nose, it is difficult to imagine that he had anticipated a capital gain of 336,000% between his initial investment and the sum capitalized today. As a result, rumors are rife.