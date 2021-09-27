A first trailer and a release date for season 2 of Emily In Paris

Netflix presented the first trailer for the sequel to its series on Saturday, worn by actress Lily Collins.

Goodbye Parisian greyness, and hello the south of France. For its second season, which will go live in December 2022, Emily In Paris leaves his luggage in Saint-Tropez. Netflix unveiled on Saturday the first trailer for the sequel to its series, worn by actress Lily Collins.

We see the young woman in the Var tasting oysters, basking in the sun or even partying with her friends – while taking selfies to feed her social networks, of course.

“Now more at ease in her Parisian life, Emily is doing much better to find her way around the city, even if she still has trouble getting used to certain typically French traditions”, tells the synopsis of this new season, tour between Paris and Saint-Tropez.





“After finding herself in a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to refocus on her work – which gets more complicated every day. In French class, she meets an expatriate who annoys as much as he seduces her… “

An American in the French capital

Created by Darren Star, to whom we owe Sex and The City, Emily in Paris follows a young American expatriate in the French capital, where she tries to find a place in the world of fashion. She makes new friends there (Ashley Park, Camille Razat) and meets a beautiful neighbor (the French Lucas Bravo).

Despite mixed reviews, season 1 charmed Netflix subscribers from its launch last October, thanks to its postcard Paris and the heroine’s dream life. The series garnered two Golden Globe nominations – without winning any. The presence of this light soap opera among the nominees had surprised so much that it had raised suspicions of corruption, fueled by an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

